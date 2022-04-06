Burnout don't let it get to you

Dr Purnima Nagaraja By

Miss C was exhausted, she dreaded waking up for work. The fact that she was working from home should have made it easier for her, but somehow, the thought of even getting out of bed, applying herself to work and speaking to colleagues filled her with dread. On weekends, she would sleep all day and still wake up grumpy on Mondays. "Do I even need this job," she would wonder.

Miss C was experiencing what is called burnout. The WHO describes burnout as a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is mostly characterised by these dimensions:

Energy depletion or exhaustion and lack of enthusiasm

Increased mental distance from one's job

Feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job

Stopping to put in effort

Performance suffers

Experiencing physical ailments such as allergies, aches, pains, headaches, lack of appetite, disturbed sleep, palpitations, stomach ache and dizziness

The strong feeling that you need to bounce back out of this funk haunts you continuously, but being unable to shake off the lethargy can be a fearsome experience in itself.

Burnout is more than a bad day or a tough week; every job has those. Burnout, according to author-psychologist Alice Domar, tends to be when you do not have any good days at all for a long period of time and when the demand being put on you exceed the resources you have. In short, the tank is empty.

How to move out of this phase?

Vacations? Not quite. Because at the end of it all you are back to the same place and you are still the same person

A change of role? Maybe. If there is a chance to move within the company, do so. A change in routine or base may certainly help the feeling of stagnation.

Those who do not have the luxury of changing their roles -- for example bank employees, doctors, accountants etc. -- should learn to delegate work. Think about employing an assistant

Decrease or distribute the volume of work

Take short breaks that include power naps every two hours

Get up from your seat and walk around

Try not to snack on salty/sugary snacks and drinks, especially if working from home as these can increase work-related anxiety

Have fixed working hours

Change your attitude towards work, says Alice Domar. Recognise those moments when you say 'yes' when you should be saying 'no'. Stop being the underdog

It is okay not to take calls while on vacation, late at night or on weekends. Work will wait, life won’t

Burnout is hard to recognise, harder to accept and won’t go away on its own. Identify and address the situation, take control of what’s happening, seek psychological support if needed and increase your coping and resilience skills.

(The author is a consultant psychiatrist at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic, Hyderabad)