STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Burnout don't let it get to you

Miss C was exhausted, she dreaded waking up for work.

Published: 06th April 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Depression, Stress, Mental Health

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

Miss C was exhausted, she dreaded waking up for work. The fact that she was working from home should have made it easier for her, but somehow, the thought of even getting out of bed, applying herself to work and speaking to colleagues filled her with dread. On weekends, she would sleep all day and still wake up grumpy on Mondays. "Do I even need this job," she would wonder.

Miss C was experiencing what is called burnout. The WHO describes burnout as a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is mostly characterised by these dimensions:

  • Energy depletion or exhaustion and lack of enthusiasm

  • Increased mental distance from one's job 

  • Feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job

  • Stopping to put in effort

  • Performance suffers

  • Experiencing physical ailments such as allergies, aches, pains, headaches, lack of appetite, disturbed sleep, palpitations, stomach ache and dizziness 

The strong feeling that you need to bounce back out of this funk haunts you continuously, but being unable to shake off the lethargy can be a fearsome experience in itself. 

Burnout is more than a bad day or a tough week; every job has those. Burnout, according to author-psychologist Alice Domar, tends to be when you do not have any good days at all for a long period of time and when the demand being put on you exceed the resources you have. In short, the tank is empty.

How to move out of this phase? 

  • Vacations? Not quite. Because at the end of it all you are back to the same place and you are still the same person

  • A change of role? Maybe. If there is a chance to move within the company, do so. A change in routine or base may certainly help the feeling of stagnation. 

  • Those who do not have the luxury of changing their roles -- for example bank employees, doctors, accountants etc. -- should learn to delegate work. Think about employing an assistant

  • Decrease or distribute the volume of work

  • Take short breaks that include power naps every two hours

  • Get up from your seat and walk around

  • Try not to snack on salty/sugary snacks and drinks, especially if working from home as these can increase work-related anxiety 

  • Have fixed working hours

  • Change your attitude towards work, says Alice Domar. Recognise those moments when you say 'yes' when you should be saying 'no'. Stop being the underdog

  •  It is okay not to take calls while on vacation, late at night or on weekends. Work will wait, life won’t

Burnout is hard to recognise, harder to accept and won’t go away on its own. Identify and address the situation, take control of what’s happening, seek psychological support if needed and increase your coping and resilience skills.

(The author is a consultant psychiatrist at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic, Hyderabad)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp