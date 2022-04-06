Overcoming sports injuries

Dr Dasaradha Rama Reddy By

Joint and bone health can make or break an athlete's career. In this week's column, we discuss how does an athlete decide if they need an orthopaedic surgeon’s help in case of an injury or if it can be managed with rest at home.

Signs of sports injuries

Inflammation or joint locking

Failure to walk, move

Aches/pains that do not go away but worsen gradually

Numbness and tingling

Common conditions/injuries

Post-traumatic osteoarthritis: Athletes have an increased risk of this condition. Here, inflammation occurs in the joints immediately after a trauma (bone fracture or dislocation). Moving beyond the normal range of motion (hypermobility) leads to degenerative cartilage and arthritis

Strains and sprains: A strain occurs when a muscle or tendon gets stretched too much. It heals in a few weeks, but there's a risk of reinjury. In sprains, ligaments stretch and tear. This takes 4-6 weeks or longer to heal

Shoulder injuries

Rotator cuff injury: Caused by overhead motions, this is common among tennis players and swimmers

Instability: The round-end of the upper arm bone is forced out of its shallow socket

Knee injuries

Runner's knee: There is tenderness in the kneecap and is common in runners, hikers and cyclers

Fracture: It’s a result of a bad fall or blow to the knee

Dislocation: A large impact causes the kneecap to slip from its grove

Torn ligament: A sudden change in direction/land from a jump

Meniscal tear: An awkward twist or pivot causes this

Tendon tear: More common in middle-aged people due to forceful landing/ awkward jump

Ankle injuries

Ankle sprain: Caused by forceful jumping/landing or walking on an uneven surface. Common among volleyball/basketball players

Achilles' tendinitis: A stretch, tear or irritation in the tendon connecting the calf muscle to the back of the heel

Elbow injuries

Golfer's and tennis elbow: The inner part of the elbow gets affected by playing racket sports or repetitive forearm movement Leg injuries

Groin pulls: The inner thighs get strained by side-to-side motions. Hockey, soccer and football players are most prone

Hamstring strain: Caused by excessive running, jumping and sudden starts/stops, this is common among basketball, football and soccer players

Plantar fasciitis/shin splints: Inflammation of the muscles, tendons and bone tissue, which is seen in runners

Bursitis: Fluid-filled sacs between a bone and tendons/muscle get inflamed. This affects the shoulders, elbows, hips and knees. It is caused by prolonged pressure on the body part

Treatment

Nonsurgical

Immobilisation

Physiotherapy

Anti-inflammatory medicines

Surgical

ACL tears, shoulder labral tears and meniscus tears require surgery to reconstruct/repair the tissue. Many of these can be done arthroscopically using small incisions and minimally invasive procedures

How to avoid injuries?

Do weight-bearing, strength-training exercises after a good warm-up

Take Vitamin D, calcium, minerals

Wear the right equipment

Avoid steroids

(Dr. Dasaradha Rama Reddy Tetali, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda. Email: www.drtdrreddy.com)