Overcoming sports injuries

Published: 06th April 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jogging

For representational purposes

Joint and bone health can make or break an athlete's career. In this week's column, we discuss how does an athlete decide if they need an orthopaedic surgeon’s help in case of an injury or if it can be managed with rest at home.

Signs of sports injuries

  • Inflammation or joint locking

  • Failure to walk, move 

  • Aches/pains that do not go away but worsen gradually 

  • Numbness and tingling

Common conditions/injuries 

  • Post-traumatic osteoarthritis: Athletes have an increased risk of this condition. Here, inflammation occurs in the joints immediately after a trauma (bone fracture or dislocation). Moving beyond the normal range of motion (hypermobility) leads to degenerative cartilage and arthritis

  • Strains and sprains: A strain occurs when a muscle or tendon gets stretched too much. It heals in a few weeks, but there's a risk of reinjury. In sprains, ligaments stretch and tear. This takes 4-6 weeks or longer to heal

Shoulder injuries

  • Rotator cuff injury: Caused by overhead motions, this is common among tennis players and swimmers

  • Instability: The round-end of the upper arm bone is forced out of its shallow socket

Knee injuries

  • Runner's knee: There is tenderness in the kneecap and is common in runners, hikers and cyclers

  • Fracture: It’s a result of a bad fall or blow to the knee

  • Dislocation: A large impact causes the kneecap to slip from its grove

  • Torn ligament: A sudden change in direction/land from a jump

  • Meniscal tear: An awkward twist or pivot causes this

  • Tendon tear: More common in middle-aged people due to forceful landing/ awkward jump

Ankle injuries

  • Ankle sprain: Caused by forceful jumping/landing or walking on an uneven surface. Common among volleyball/basketball players

  • Achilles' tendinitis: A stretch, tear or irritation in the tendon connecting the calf muscle to the back of the heel

Elbow injuries

  • Golfer's and tennis elbow: The inner part of the elbow gets affected by playing racket sports or repetitive forearm movement Leg injuries

  • Groin pulls: The inner thighs get strained by side-to-side motions. Hockey, soccer and football players are most prone

  • Hamstring strain: Caused by excessive running, jumping and sudden starts/stops, this is common among basketball, football and soccer players 

  • Plantar fasciitis/shin splints: Inflammation of the muscles, tendons and bone tissue, which is seen in runners 

  • Bursitis: Fluid-filled sacs between a bone and tendons/muscle get inflamed. This affects the shoulders, elbows, hips and knees. It is caused by prolonged pressure on the body part 

Treatment

Nonsurgical

  • Immobilisation

  • Physiotherapy

  • Anti-inflammatory medicines

Surgical

  • ACL tears, shoulder labral tears and meniscus tears require surgery to reconstruct/repair the tissue. Many of these can be done arthroscopically using small incisions and minimally invasive procedures

How to avoid injuries? 

  • Do weight-bearing, strength-training exercises after a good warm-up 

  • Take Vitamin D, calcium, minerals   

  • Wear the right equipment

  • Avoid steroids

(Dr. Dasaradha Rama Reddy Tetali, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda. Email: www.drtdrreddy.com)

