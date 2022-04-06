The conception of male contraception

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For ages, women have been bearing the burden of contraception. But things could seem to change with the birth of a male contraceptive tablet.

This non-hormonal pill has shown to be 99 per cent effective in preventing pregnancy with little to no side effects in mouse testing. While this is good news, a lot more has to be done before the pill reaches the market. While human studies are in the works, we speak to doctors, psychologists and moms about the breakthrough medicine which could help balance the contraceptive burden.

Dr Krishna Chaitanya, scientific director and chief embryologist at Oasis Fertility, Hyderabad, breaks down male contraception for us. “Studies on the same have been going on since the 1970s. In both men and women, what contraception essentially does is block the sperm/oocyte-inducing hormone that is secreted by the pituitary gland. There are male and female condoms that are highly effective but not 100 percent. For women, there’s the Copper T, and oral and emergency contraceptive pills that manipulate the hormones. For men, testosterone is injected into the bloodstream to stop spermatogenesis.”

You might think the problem is solved, but here’s the catch — while contraception in women, despite side effects, is reversible after a month, the same in men has often failed, says Dr Krishna. “Most people’s idea of contraception is usually temporary, they are most often looking to conceive at a later stage in life. Until there is a more effective strategy with the highest probability of reversal and minimal side effects, sadly, women bear the heavier burden,” he says.

But it is still great news, because like Dr Krishna hopes, the new drug has higher chances of being effective. Until now, male contraceptives were hormonal and this new one is not. The researchers from the University of Minnesota are said to have targeted a protein called retinoic acid receptor (RAR) alpha for the same. Four to six weeks after the mice were taken off the drug, they were back to reproducing well.

Breaking the stigma

Even if it all works out well, the pill still brings with it the problem of stigma. In a conservative society such as ours, when female contraception is already looked down upon, the idea of male contraception could shock many. “While as professionals we are bound to speak about this, what needs to happen more and often is everyday conversations — the hush-hush around the topic must break. In our country, there should come about an ease of discussion — not just between a couple but also in the families of the two, and that’s a bigger challenge,” says Aliza Virani, a psychologist at Praan Wellness, Kondapur.

According to her, more than anybody, men themselves have to take the bold step of speaking about it. “With the innumerable complications that female contraception does to the body, maybe it is time we aim at not just a balance, but a complete shift of the burden to men. So, here’s hoping the non-hormonal drug comes with no risks and side effects.”

Namrata Sadhvani, an editor at Momspresso, a mom blog, thinks the pill helps put the onus of safe sex on both partners, where it is no longer a matter of helplessness but that of choice. “This widens the options available and I’m sure men would be more than willing to share the responsibility in the relationship. Otherwise, it is always only the women who have to be cautious and worried — but once this drug comes into play, men, too, will be equally serious about the idea of contraception. While there is a con that women may be duped leading to potential disaster, I’m sure we can find ways to work around being wise,” she says.

