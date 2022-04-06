STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

The conception of male contraception

While human studies for male contraception are in the works, we discuss the idea of men sharing the contraceptive burden

Published: 06th April 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

For men, testosterone is injected into the bloodstream to stop spermatogenesis

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For ages, women have been bearing the burden of contraception. But things could seem to change with the birth of a male contraceptive tablet. 

This non-hormonal pill has shown to be 99 per cent effective in preventing pregnancy with little to no side effects in mouse testing. While this is good news, a lot more has to be done before the pill reaches the market. While human studies are in the works, we speak to doctors, psychologists and moms about the breakthrough medicine which could help balance the contraceptive burden.

Dr Krishna Chaitanya, scientific director and chief embryologist at Oasis Fertility, Hyderabad, breaks down male contraception for us. “Studies on the same have been going on since the 1970s. In both men and women, what contraception essentially does is block the sperm/oocyte-inducing hormone that is secreted by the pituitary gland. There are male and female condoms that are highly effective but not 100 percent. For women, there’s the Copper T, and oral and emergency contraceptive pills that manipulate the hormones. For men, testosterone is injected into the bloodstream to stop spermatogenesis.” 

You might think the problem is solved, but here’s the catch — while contraception in women, despite side effects, is reversible after a month, the same in men has often failed, says Dr Krishna. “Most people’s idea of contraception is usually temporary, they are most often looking to conceive at a later stage in life. Until there is a more effective strategy with the highest probability of reversal and minimal side effects, sadly, women bear the heavier burden,” he says. 

But it is still great news, because like Dr Krishna hopes, the new drug has higher chances of being effective. Until now, male contraceptives were hormonal and this new one is not. The researchers from the University of Minnesota are said to have targeted a protein called retinoic acid receptor (RAR) alpha for the same. Four to six weeks after the mice were taken off the drug, they were back to reproducing well.

Breaking the stigma
Even if it all works out well, the pill still brings with it the problem of stigma. In a conservative society such as ours, when female contraception is already looked down upon, the idea of male contraception could shock many. “While as professionals we are bound to speak about this, what needs to happen more and often is everyday conversations — the hush-hush around the topic must break. In our country, there should come about an ease of discussion — not just between a couple but also in the families of the two, and that’s a bigger challenge,” says Aliza Virani, a psychologist at Praan Wellness, Kondapur. 

According to her, more than anybody, men themselves have to take the bold step of speaking about it. “With the innumerable complications that female contraception does to the body, maybe it is time we aim at not just a balance, but a complete shift of the burden to men. So, here’s hoping the non-hormonal drug comes with no risks and side effects.” 

Namrata Sadhvani, an editor at Momspresso, a mom blog, thinks the pill helps put the onus of safe sex on both partners, where it is no longer a matter of helplessness but that of choice. “This widens the options available and I’m sure men would be more than willing to share the responsibility in the relationship. Otherwise, it is always only the women who have to be cautious and worried — but once this drug comes into play, men, too, will be equally serious about the idea of contraception. While there is a con that women may be duped leading to potential disaster, I’m sure we can find ways to work around being wise,” she says. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp