World Health Day: Because your sight matters

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year under the aegis of World Health Organization. Health does not mean just the absence of disease or illness, but a state of highest physical, mental and social well-being.

Good eyesight is essential for giving our best in all walks of life. Preserving a good eyesight starts from our day-to-day activities including a good diet and an active lifestyle. A diet rich in vitamins A, C and E, omega-3 fatty acids and microminerals like zinc and lutein are great for macular health and may protect against problems like cataract and age-related macular degeneration.

A healthy diet along with exercise may also protect us from common systemic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, which also affect the eyes in many ways when uncontrolled. The increase in screen time in this Covid era, specifically in children, has led to development of eye strain, increased incidents of short sightedness and dry eyes in both adults and children.

Maintaining adequate distance between the eye and the screen, overall reduction in screen time and minor adjustment in font size and brightness go a long way in reducing eye strain. The 20-20-20 rule, where you take a break from your screen every 20 minutes and focus on an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds gives the well-needed break for your eyes and helps them refocus. Wearing appropriate spectacles or contact lenses as advised by your ophthalmologist also helps in reducing eye strain.

Contact lens users should also be meticulous in storage of contact lens to avoid infection being transmitted through the eye. Sleeping with contact lenses should be avoided at all costs since it may lead to formation of ulcers in your cornea.

In fact, the efforts to preserve and diagnose vision problems should commence right at birth, which is why the Government of India has established the universal screening for newborns including pre-terms for the early diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases.

Babies born prematurely, well before the expected date and of lesser birth weight (less than 2,000 g) are at risk for development of a retinal disease called retinopathy of prematurity where the blood vessels supplying the retina are not fully grown. Hence, all premature babies should undergo eye examination after birth to rule out this potentially blinding condition.

Yearly eye examination for both children and adults should not be underestimated. It helps in the timely diagnosis of many potential silent killers of eye sight like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and undetected refractive errors which may help your eye provider to address them in the right stage. Routine examinations and follow-ups as advised by your ophthalmologist should be adhered to in case you have already been diagnosed with eye ailments.

Being aware of history of eye disorders among your kin may also help, as genetic eye diseases tend to cluster in families. Be vigilant about any changes in your vision and any symptoms like prolonged redness, watering, pain in your eyes, hazy vision, doubling of objects, presence of floaters and flashes of arcs of light must prompt you to seek an eye exam immediately.

For information, contact

Dr. Mohan Rajan, chairman & medical director

Rajan Eye Care Hospital

For details, call: 044 28340500

Healthcare with a side of technology

Sugam Hospital has made its mark in the field of healthcare delivery with the success of its 120-bedded hospital at Thiruvottiyur and the 130-bedded one at Chromepet. They have also entered the diagnostic field with their HiBeam scans at Royapuram and Ponneri.

Aimed at providing cutting-edge technology with the latest upgrades at affordable costs, Sugam Hospital has added more specialities to address key health areas, investments in the latest medical technology and invested in the best talent so as to deliver collaborative, multi-speciality care in each and every discipline.

Their Intensive Care Units are fully equipped and managed by qualified intensivists and well-trained nurses.

Their latest comprehensive coronary care has a modern coronary cathlab with well-qualified cardiologists and cardio thoracic surgeons. These professionals are able to do the latest coronary interventions that include septal corrections, TAVI, valvotomies and complex PCI with a good success rate.

Approaching the new era of Interventional Radiology, recently Sugam Hospital treated a case of thoracic aorta damage, caused by accidental ingestion of a fish bone by the patient three years ago. The patient came with history of hematemesis (vomiting blood). Before that, he was treated for a case of gastritis in other hospitals.

At Sugam Hospital, however, an angiogram picked out a pseudo aneurysm in the thoracic aorta. Sensing the urgency, a Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair was performed. The patient was discharged in two days in a stable condition. This is the first claimed incidence in India where TEVAR was used to close a pseudo aneurysm.

