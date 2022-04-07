World Health Day: Sweating it out for a fit planet

Rachel Dammala By

HYDERABAD: Adages like 'health is wealth' and 'precaution is better than cure' could sound cliched, but the truth it offers is something no one can deny, especially after we have dealt with the COVID crisis. Today is World Health Day and the theme Our Planet, Our Health could not have come at a better time.

As we aim to direct global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy, and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being, The New Indian Express speaks to doctors, activists, entrepreneurs and influencers about the impact the planet has on our health and the different ways in which conglomerates and the common man can make the Earth a better place to live in - health and well-being wise.

Lesser trash, healthier you

We have very little time left to even change our habits and start living in a better way that supports our planet, body and our health. We may carelessly accept the plastic bag a fruit vendor uses to sell bananas.

It ends up in the landfill, enters water bodies and and breaks down into microplastics. These microplastics enter our food chain through seafood (one of the reasons why veganism is important), salt and water. All of this ends up in our bodies eventually.

We are currently breathing microplastics and our blood has been found positive to have these in it. As businesses, one can try to incentivise mindful and conscious shopping, and reward its customers with tangible eco-friendly things such as plants. Businesses have to come up with more carbon-efficient ways to ship their products and get someone to handle planet-friendly operations and decisions.

Also, companies have to learn that just because something is eco-friendly, doesn’t mean it can be overused or abused. Lesser trash at your home, on the planet, is the key to happy mental and physical health. Minimalism is another great lifestyle option to dive into now. Over-consumption is the next diabetes. Make smarter and quality purchases.

- Vyshnavi Gudivada, first vegan blogger from Telangana, founder-CEO of EcoStudio India

Watch your water

Many dump waste in isolated water bodies not knowing that these are connected to sources around you. You are directly polluting the water you are drinking. Sewage goes into the lake from your homes and comes back to you. Segregation of waste goes a long way in solving a simple problem. We often consider ourselves a separate entity from the environment.

The pandemic was a wake-up call and places on us a larger responsibility to be farsighted in our approach, like our ancestors. We do not have to save the planet, the planet can do that for itself. It is we who need to be saved from our own deeds.

Pollution accounts for most cases of respiratory diseases, cancers, kidney stones, etc. If there is something we can do about it, why don’t we? We are busy fighting for our rights and lose sight of our duties.

- Kalpana Ramesh, entrepreneur and water conversationalist

Sustainability, need of the hour

Climate change is one of the biggest influencers on health and happiness. How much destruction are we causing and how can we help the environment heal are two questions under the spotlight today. The emotional and physical well-being of humans is directly dependent on the well-being of the environment and habitat around us.

The better the quality of food we eat, the better our health could be. Causing less pollution is the only way to help our environment heal. In return, we could experience a better quality of life and health. At SustainKart, we attempt to change the spending pattern of Indian households towards more conscious products. I personally believe that consumers can only consume what producers produce.

I choose to only manufacture, supply and launch brands that do not have a negative impact on the environment around us.

- Kanthi Dutt, co-founder of SustainKart

Awareness is key

I think the first step to making the planet livable is to be mindful when using natural resources -- right from water to electricity -- and not take them for granted. We need to start being a little more empathetic to the planet.

I try my best to be a good steward of the planet, but it is important for things to grow beyond just those who are 'environment enthusiasts'. It has to begin at the grassroots level where everyone is aware of the damage their actions are causing to the planet.

It does not have to be big, like suddenly adopting a vegan lifestyle or making an immediate shift to electric vehicles. We can start small -- by watching what we buy, what we eat and what we discard.

- Dr P Krishna Reddy, consultant radiologist, Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills

Finer frameworks

The quality of the environment that surrounds us and the sustainability of the Earth is largely responsible for our happiness. When we choose our convenience and comfort over our environment, we need to be cognisant of the materialistic choices we make as responsible individuals.

With the right information, we can make better choices that are not just environmentally friendly but also beneficial to us. Individuals must take responsibility for the carbon footprints they leave behind.

Businesses cannot and should not just be all about numbers; they need to introduce finer frameworks and ecological goals. Prioritising the planet that we are enjoying and leaving for future generations should also be at the top of the priority list.

- Lavanya Sunkari, founder-CEO of natural-made global brand Laurik

Planet & health are interconnected

Human health and well-being are intimately linked to the state of the environment, as living a healthy life is not limited to an individual's health, but also caters to the planet. Neglecting the environment poses immediate threat to health, in terms of heatwaves and shifts in the patterns of infectious diseases and allergens.

Therefore it is important to adopt sustainable measures to bring real difference in society. One such approach could be adopting environment-conscious and sustainable solutions across various sectors like the use of cloth bags, renewable resources and sustainable packaging like glass.

For conglomerates, incorporating ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) factors into business is crucial as it gives long-term value by holistically safeguarding profits, people, and the planet.

- Rajesh Khosla, president-CEO, sustainable packaging firm AGI glaspac