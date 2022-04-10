Designed to Heal

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Aesthetics and function while designing spaces are a given.

New-age architects and interior designers are now focussing on adding design that promotes health and wellness. Therapy interiors take into account colours, designs and layers that lessen anxiety, stress, sickness, confusion, forgetfulness, career and relationship challenges etc.

“Therapy Interiors essentially means designing a space which is personalised to optimise energy in such a way that it rejuvenates and relaxes us,” says Ashwini Shwetha Ketharaj, the Founder and Principal Architect of ASK Space Design Studio, Hyderabad.

Elaborating on this new-age design philosophy, she says, “I recently handed over a project in Mumbai. I worked on the interiors of a residence for a China-returned family with great traditional values.

Therapy Interiors

So I designed a space for them that reflects the Indian traditions combined with contemporary design along with a mix of Chinese influence. I have maintained a careful balance in organising the space with artefacts and furniture. Natural light and ventilation with breathable furniture and decor is the key element,” says Ketharaj.

A sufficient amount of greens have been introduced to retain calm in the ambience. Mild ambient music and fragrance to the space were brought in, making it a complete experience. This kind of rejuvenating space brings a significant change in their lifestyle.

Interior designer Rishika Bhashyakarla of Studio D+B in Hyderabad says that a few years ago if the client wanted a pink room, they would design it. But now, the focus is on bringing in added benefits for physical and mental health through decor. “Today, I tell my client that it may be a better idea to have a pink room with a soothing, serene white corner.

Alternately, a white room with a pink corner so that the inherent therapeutic vibe of design and colour is incorporated into their homes. A complete pink room sounds like fun, but I wouldn’t recommend it for health reasons.” Considering we are going through office tensions of deadlines and targets while at home, one cannot ignore interior design that can tackle stress. Therapy Interiors are here to stay,” she adds.

Bengaluru-based Rajini Kulkarni, a consultant with Chaitra Home, says clients have been asking her for a calming element in the design. She says, “Environmental psychology is crucial while planning spaces. Our consultancy is now working on the design of a Mind Clinic chain with offices in Sultanpalya and JP Nagara, Bengaluru. In a few years, everyone will be asking for interiors that heal.

THERAPEUTIC Interiors

✥ Use cotton and linen curtains instead of polyester.

✥ A white room with a spot of colour in a corner instead of those bursting with purple, brown or green, helps in calming frayed nerves after a hard day’s work.

✥ Potted plants, fountains and Chinese wooden chimes help when feeling lonely.

✥ Greenery and natural light beat depression.

Use mirrors, French windows and vertical gardens if you don’t have space. —By Rishika Bhashyakarla and Ashwini Shwetha Ketharaj