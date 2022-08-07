Home Lifestyle Health

Five habits of highly effective people

With increased work responsibilities, one may feel demotivated and lost. Delhi-based career coach Shivam Dayal shares novel ways to realign with your goals. 

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The trade-off Route  
Stop thinking in terms of the economic value of a job. Sometimes the trade-offs between career, family and health are worth it. See what is most important to you. 

WEED out derailers  
Is it a lack of ambition, focus, and discipline? Are you gripped by self-doubt or apprehension? Identify and tackle them head-on. Do not let fear win. 

Set Boundaries
No matter how committed you are to your work, you must have a cut-off time to recharge, 
mentally and physically.  Having a hobby helps. 

FILL IN THE TALENT GAP
Upskilling is a good way to hone your current skills and develop new expertise. The additional education will give you the confidence and resources to run up the professional ladder. 

Avoid the goal-fog
Instead of setting many goals and getting lost in them, set one or two targets. Do something every day to get closer to them.

