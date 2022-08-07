Five habits of highly effective people

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

With increased work responsibilities, one may feel demotivated and lost. Delhi-based career coach Shivam Dayal shares novel ways to realign with your goals.

The trade-off Route

Stop thinking in terms of the economic value of a job. Sometimes the trade-offs between career, family and health are worth it. See what is most important to you.

WEED out derailers

Is it a lack of ambition, focus, and discipline? Are you gripped by self-doubt or apprehension? Identify and tackle them head-on. Do not let fear win.

Set Boundaries

No matter how committed you are to your work, you must have a cut-off time to recharge,

mentally and physically. Having a hobby helps.

FILL IN THE TALENT GAP

Upskilling is a good way to hone your current skills and develop new expertise. The additional education will give you the confidence and resources to run up the professional ladder.

Avoid the goal-fog

Instead of setting many goals and getting lost in them, set one or two targets. Do something every day to get closer to them.

With increased work responsibilities, one may feel demotivated and lost. Delhi-based career coach Shivam Dayal shares novel ways to realign with your goals. The trade-off Route Stop thinking in terms of the economic value of a job. Sometimes the trade-offs between career, family and health are worth it. See what is most important to you. WEED out derailers Is it a lack of ambition, focus, and discipline? Are you gripped by self-doubt or apprehension? Identify and tackle them head-on. Do not let fear win. Set Boundaries No matter how committed you are to your work, you must have a cut-off time to recharge, mentally and physically. Having a hobby helps. FILL IN THE TALENT GAP Upskilling is a good way to hone your current skills and develop new expertise. The additional education will give you the confidence and resources to run up the professional ladder. Avoid the goal-fog Instead of setting many goals and getting lost in them, set one or two targets. Do something every day to get closer to them.