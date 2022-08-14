Home Lifestyle Health

Set the skin story straight: Dermatologist Shilpa Sharma busts few myths

Influencer marketing has created a significant trust deficit with uninformed opinions, sponcons and fake reviews. 

Published: 14th August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

skin care, organic skin care

For representational purposes

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Skincare came into focus in a big way during the pandemic and continues to be so. But social media, in particular influencer marketing, has created a significant trust deficit with uninformed opinions, sponcons and fake reviews.  Gurugram-based dermatologist Shilpa Sharma busts a few myths.

Myth: Coffee grounds are good as a face scrub
Reality: While coffee may have a wide variety of benefits for the skin, it should not be used as a scrub, as it may cause abrasions, aggravate acne, or make the skin susceptible to infections.

Myth: Exfoliating or steaming the face opens the pores
Reality: Pores cannot open and close. They dilate a bit, but nothing more than that.

Myth: Lips do not need SPF
Reality: UV rays can damage the lips as they have lesser melanin than the rest of the body, therefore are prone to sunburns.

Myth: If it says, ‘dermatologically tested’, it is safe
Reality: The phrase is a generic one and may not apply to everybody, given specific allergies or skin conditions. Also, there are many counterfeit products out there that have been ‘dermatologically tested’.

Myth: Cucumbers are great for under-eye bags
Reality: Cold cucumbers can reduce puffiness, but do nothing for bags you may have under the eye.

