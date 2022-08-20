Home Lifestyle Health

'Protect your ears': Ajith, Vignesh Shivan draw attention to tinnitus

Let's avoid unnecessary loudness, tweeted director Vignesh Shivan as Ajith urged people to be cautious about a health condition called Tinnitus.

Published: 20th August 2022 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 08:43 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar on Saturday urged people to protect their ears.

Through a tweet, the actor had said: "Protect your ears. Unconditional love always," his manager also posted the definition of a health condition called Tinnitus.

The definition read: "Ringing or buzzing noise in one or both ears that may be constant or come and go, often associated with hearing loss."

It also went on to list the common causes of the problem. It said: "Ringing in ears can have causes that aren't due to underlying disease. Examples include exposure to loud sounds, whiplash, head injuries, too much ear wax or medication side effects."

