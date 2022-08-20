'Protect your ears': Ajith, Vignesh Shivan draw attention to tinnitus

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar on Saturday urged people to protect their ears. Through a tweet, the actor had said: "Protect your ears. Unconditional love always," his manager also posted the definition of a health condition called Tinnitus. The definition read: "Ringing or buzzing noise in one or both ears that may be constant or come and go, often associated with hearing loss." It also went on to list the common causes of the problem. It said: "Ringing in ears can have causes that aren't due to underlying disease. Examples include exposure to loud sounds, whiplash, head injuries, too much ear wax or medication side effects." Noise pollution is defined as unwanted sounds that disrupt normal sound in the environment ! Let’s be careful & mindful about the work environment & avoid unnecessary loudness! Especially in film sets usage of explosives,microphones & loud devices can be minimised or avoided