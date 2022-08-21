Here's the manual to spot a micromanipulator

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

It may seem inconspicuous, but if left unaddressed at work, micromanipulation can cause

serious, long-term damage such as anxiety, unhealthy coping patterns and substance abuse. Delhi-based behavioural psychologist Dr Divya Saini shares signs to watch out for.

Weaponising guilt

Micromanipulators are known to victimise themselves after they’ve done something wrong and show extreme guilty. Don’t fall for it.

Shifting goalpost

To get work done their way, micromanipulators may demand a new set of changes all of a sudden, which may seem unreasonable or outright outrageous. This is often done without an explanation or is beyond reason. Be mindful.

Hyperbole crutch

When somebody repeatedly makes exaggerated claims about you ‘never’ being supportive or ‘always’ siding by somebody else, chances are they’re Micromanipulating you.

Passive-aggression tactic

Using this, a micromanipulator expresses displeasure through sarcasm and back-handed compliments. They might isolate you from a group or belittle you. It’s ruthless and dishonest and should be called out.

