Home Lifestyle Health

Here's the manual to spot a micromanipulator

Micromanipulators are known to victimise themselves after they’ve done something wrong and show extreme guilty.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

It may seem inconspicuous, but if left unaddressed at work, micromanipulation can cause
serious, long-term damage such as anxiety, unhealthy coping patterns and substance abuse. Delhi-based behavioural psychologist Dr Divya Saini shares signs to watch out for. 

Weaponising guilt
Micromanipulators are known to victimise themselves after they’ve done something wrong and show extreme guilty. Don’t fall for it.

Shifting goalpost
To get work done their way, micromanipulators may demand a new set of changes all of a sudden, which may seem unreasonable or outright outrageous. This is often done without an explanation or is beyond reason. Be mindful.

Hyperbole crutch
When somebody repeatedly makes exaggerated claims about you ‘never’ being supportive or ‘always’ siding by somebody else, chances are they’re Micromanipulating you.

Passive-aggression tactic
Using this, a micromanipulator expresses displeasure through sarcasm and back-handed compliments. They might isolate you from a group or belittle you. It’s ruthless and dishonest and should be called out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Micromanipulator Anxiety substance abuse
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp