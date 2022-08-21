Home Lifestyle Health

Shades of Good and Bad

Trudiance recently launched their new creme lipsticks.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Trudiance recently launched their new creme lipsticks. They pack the goodness of hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, both of which are extremely moisturising. The former plums up the lips and is an effective product to reduce lip wrinkles. Jojoba oil has a waxy texture and acts as a protective barrier against dry weather or UV rays. The lipstick glides on smoothly and stays on for close to three hours.

The range comprises several shades, with the nudes going beyond the typical pale pink and beige colour palette. The nudes are far better in pigmentation than the darker colours. The lipsticks are vegan. They are transfer-proof as well.

The colour pay-off is average. The other drawback is that the colour on the lipstick label does not match the shade inside. Most of the colour labels are misleading. Another thing I noticed with all three lipsticks I tried—Cedarwood, Calla Lily and Camellia—the tube contained very little product.              
   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp