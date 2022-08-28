Anxiety to Your Aid   

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Anxiety is not all bad. The adrenaline rush it provides, keeps us alert and safe, and even focused in certain situations. “The starting point of understanding the constructive role anxiety plays is to stop falling for fallacies surrounding it; the most common one being that anxiety is only destructive and detrimental to happiness,” says Bengaluru-based psychotherapist Dr Bhavyesh Thevar. Here are a few reasons why you should treat anxiety as your friend. . By Ayesha Singh Better preparedness Anxiety drives you to cover all the bases and consider worst-case scenarios, helping you to be better prepared. Keeps us alert The key role of anxiety is to shield us from danger, which calls for fast action. Anxiety may help us react faster and more effectively than others in an emergency. Fosters social connections One of the hormones released when we are anxious is oxytocin or the love hormone. This promotes social connectedness. Helps in problem-solving Because anxious people are always firefighting in their heads, they’re naturally more solution- oriented. Such people make for best researchers, investigators and analysers. Their critical thinking capacity helps them solve problems quickly.