Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review- The Eyes Have It 

Kay Beauty lived up to its quality standard once again with the recently launched gel eye pencils.

Published: 28th August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Kay Beauty lived up to its quality standard once again with the recently launched gel eye pencils. They come in seven colours—gold, silver, blue, green, bronze, olive and rose gold—and are water and-smudge-proof. The colour payoff is intense and the application is smooth, owing to the creamy texture of the product, enriched by two key ingredients—ceramides and chamomile. The product is eye-friendly, in that it does not irritate the eye even if the colour goes inside the waterline or tagline. 

The kohl does not need to be set with a powder. It settles down within a couple of minutes and stays 
in place for a long time.

The eye pencil is excellent for a thick upper lash line; however, if a wing liner is what you’re aiming for, the nib of the product may prove to be a little too thick.

Gel eye pencils by Kay Beauty Price: Rs 599

Available at: Nykaa.com; Nykaa stores
                

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp