Bring grinding to a halt to save teeth damage

Here are some steps to recover from bruxism-related cracks, according to Delhi-based dentist Sachin Dhawan.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Tooth cracks are often a result of an injury, but instances of grinding or clenching one’s teeth due to stress can damage teeth too. Here are some steps to recover from bruxism-related cracks, according to Delhi-based dentist Sachin Dhawan.

Don't eat hard foods Chewing hard foods when suffering from stress-related tooth cracks increases the chance of fracturing them.

Practise good dental hygiene

Sounds simple, but is often the most ignored step. If you already have a cracked tooth, make sure to keep your teeth clean, so that they are not weakened by germs or infections.  

Wear a mouthguard

If you play sports or are prone to grinding your teeth during sleep, wear a mouthguard so that the cracked tooth doesn’t develop further indentations.

Limit intoxicants

Caffeine, nicotine and alcohol aggravate bruxism, therefore, avoiding them reduces the chances of friction.

