Bring grinding to a halt to save teeth damage

Tooth cracks are often a result of an injury, but instances of grinding or clenching one’s teeth due to stress can damage teeth too. Here are some steps to recover from bruxism-related cracks, according to Delhi-based dentist Sachin Dhawan.
Don't eat hard foods Chewing hard foods when suffering from stress-related tooth cracks increases the chance of fracturing them.
Practise good dental hygiene
Sounds simple, but is often the most ignored step. If you already have a cracked tooth, make sure to keep your teeth clean, so that they are not weakened by germs or infections.
Wear a mouthguard
If you play sports or are prone to grinding your teeth during sleep, wear a mouthguard so that the cracked tooth doesn’t develop further indentations.
Limit intoxicants
Caffeine, nicotine and alcohol aggravate bruxism, therefore, avoiding them reduces the chances of friction.