51 per cent report sudden rise in health issues during Covid years: Report

NEW DELHI: Around 51% citizens reported to have one or more individuals in their close network who experienced heart or brain stroke, blood clots, neurological complications, cancer acceleration or other sudden medical conditions in the last 2 years of Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey.

The pan-India survey, done by Localcircles, after gathering 32,000 responses also mentioned that percentage of those knowing 1 or more individuals with sudden severe ailments or complications rose from 31% to 51% within a year, it added.

Among many questions posed, on one particular query: How many individuals in the family or close network have experienced heart or brain stroke, blood clots, neurological complications, cancer acceleration or other sudden medical conditions in the last 2 years — 23% indicated 2-4 individuals; 11% stated 5-10 individuals; 17% indicated one individual. “In effect, more than half the respondents knew of at least one or more individuals who were suffering due to after effects of Covid-19. This is a high percentage which clearly indicates that prevalence of these severe conditions is very much a reality,” it read.

“In the category of those who knew of 5-10 individuals with sudden medical complications, the percentage rose from 4% in late 2021 to 11% in late 2022,” it added.

Similarly, those who indicated knowing 2-4 individuals with sudden severe ailments or complications, the percentage rose from 12% to 23% from late 2021 to late 2022 and in the category of people knowing 1 individual with such severe conditions, percentage rose from 15% to 17% in 2022, it added.

