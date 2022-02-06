STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Does Working out Better Brain Health?

A new study by the Weill Institute of Neurosciences, University of California, San Francisco found that exercise alters brain chemistry to protect ageing synapses.

Representational Image

By Anu jain Rohatgi
Express News Service

What does it say?

✥ Elderly, who were physically active remained happy and calm. 
✥ It was found that they had higher levels of proteins, which facilitated the exchange of information between neurons (brain cells).  
✥ The enhancement of these connections between neurons proves useful in maintaining healthy cognition. 
✥ An active lifestyle is non-negotiable 

For
Exercise is must
Dr. Sowmya M Consultant, Neurology, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru

Exercise sustains and improves health by expanding the lungs, quickening blood circulation, promoting muscle growth and bone strength. Research has shown that physical activity can alter the brain chemistry that maintains synapses—the junctions between nerve cells. Exercise boosts protein that strengthens communication. Research shows that there is a link between lifestyle, behaviour, physical activity, and markers of synaptic integrity in human brain tissue, that is why we can say that exercise helps protect the brain against ageing. 

Against
Don’t overestimate exercise 
Dr. Sumit Singh Director, Neurology, Agrim Institute of Neurosciences, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram

Though regular exercise is recommended for health and well-being, there is no significant evidence to prove that it can curb the effects of dementia or AD. Exercising regularly, along with maintaining a good lifestyle, is always a good thing in order to maintain cognitive functions. Memory lapses can occur at any age, but ageing alone is generally not the cause of cognitive decline. When significant memory loss occurs among older people, it is usually due to organic disorders, brain injury, or neurological illness.

