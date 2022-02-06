Product Review | Out with the Colour Sticks  

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Kay Beauty recently dropped its new range of concealers —HD Liquid Concealers. The range includes 13 shades, covering a good spectrum of complexions. There is a letter after each number on the packaging. This stands for the undertone of that shade. P stands for peach, N stands for neutral and Y for yellow.

This makes the selection process easier. Each bottle contains 3.8gm of product. It comes with a stick applicator that is flat on one side and spongy on the other. The formulation is very hydrating, which is an important aspect of any make-up product. It contains Marula and Rosehip oil that give the skin enough softness. These ingredients also make the product easily blendable.

On the other hand, the counsellor are not full-coverage, but they serve as an excellent daily-wear product. They do a good job of highlighting the under-eye area once a base concealer has been applied. Another plus point is that the concealer hardly creases, unlike some of the others, provided you don’t have very oily skin.

Kay Beauty HD Liquid Concealer Price: Rs 799

Availability: Nykaa.com; Nykaa stores

