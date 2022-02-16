STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Ectopic pregnancy: How dangerous is it?

In a normal pregnancy, the baby grows inside the uterus. If pregnancy occurs outside the uterus, it is called ectopic pregnancy.

Published: 16th February 2022 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant, pregnancy, expecting

An ectopic pregnancy needs to be treated right away to avoid all the serious consequences.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a normal pregnancy, the baby grows inside the uterus. If pregnancy occurs outside the uterus, it is called an ectopic pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancy is an emergency and a life-threatening situation to the mother if not treated promptly. Here’s all you need to know about it.

What is it?
An ectopic pregnancy most commonly grows in the Fallopian tubes (a pair of tubes that are connected to the uterus on either side). Rarely, it can also grow in other places like the ovary or the abdominal cavity. The Fallopian tube can not support the growth of the foetus as it cannot stretch during the growth of the baby. As a result, it can burst, putting the mother in a dangerous situation. An ectopic pregnancy needs to be treated right away to avoid all the serious consequences.

  • Ectopic pregnancy accounts for 2 per cent of all pregnancies 
  • It is the most common cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the first three months of pregnancy
  • Due to early diagnosis and prompt treatment, the mortality has decreased by nearly 90 per cent in the past few decades
  • But, it still continues to be the leading cause of maternal deaths during early months of pregnancy

Symptoms
In early pregnancy, around 50 per cent of women with the condition don’t have any symptoms. Later, the following symptoms develop: 

  • Vaginal bleeding 
  • Lower abdominal pain
  • Dizziness 

If the Fallopian tube ruptures, she may suffer from: 

  • Severe lower abdominal pain 
  • Fainting attacks
  • Hypotension

Who is prone? 
There are several risk factors that could increase the chance of developing an ectopic pregnancy. These include: 

  • Previous ectopic pregnancy 
  • History of pelvic inflammatory disease (infection of tubes and ovaries)
  • Surgeries on the Fallopian tubes, such as tubectomy and tubal recanalisation
  • IUCD use( birth control device)
  • Endometriosis 
  • Smoking 
  • Women above 35 years of age are more prone 
  • A women can develop an ectopic pregnancy even without having any of these risk factors

Plan of action

  • An unruptured ectopic pregnancy can be treated either by medicines or surgery
  • If already ruptured, it needs immediate resuscitation with intravenous fluids and blood transfusions
  • Simultaneously, surgery (Salpingectomy) should be done either laparoscopically or by laparotomy (open surgery) to save the mother 
  • Most patients with ruptured ectopic pregnancy need blood transfusion

(Dr Yalamanchili Suneeta, senior obstetrician and gynaecologist, Kamineni Hospitals)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ectopic pregnancy pregnancy Dangerous pregnancies
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp