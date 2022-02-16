Ectopic pregnancy: How dangerous is it?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a normal pregnancy, the baby grows inside the uterus. If pregnancy occurs outside the uterus, it is called an ectopic pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancy is an emergency and a life-threatening situation to the mother if not treated promptly. Here’s all you need to know about it.

What is it?

An ectopic pregnancy most commonly grows in the Fallopian tubes (a pair of tubes that are connected to the uterus on either side). Rarely, it can also grow in other places like the ovary or the abdominal cavity. The Fallopian tube can not support the growth of the foetus as it cannot stretch during the growth of the baby. As a result, it can burst, putting the mother in a dangerous situation. An ectopic pregnancy needs to be treated right away to avoid all the serious consequences.

Ectopic pregnancy accounts for 2 per cent of all pregnancies

It is the most common cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the first three months of pregnancy

Due to early diagnosis and prompt treatment, the mortality has decreased by nearly 90 per cent in the past few decades

But, it still continues to be the leading cause of maternal deaths during early months of pregnancy

Symptoms

In early pregnancy, around 50 per cent of women with the condition don’t have any symptoms. Later, the following symptoms develop:

Vaginal bleeding

Lower abdominal pain

Dizziness

If the Fallopian tube ruptures, she may suffer from:

Severe lower abdominal pain

Fainting attacks

Hypotension

Who is prone?

There are several risk factors that could increase the chance of developing an ectopic pregnancy. These include:

Previous ectopic pregnancy

History of pelvic inflammatory disease (infection of tubes and ovaries)

Surgeries on the Fallopian tubes, such as tubectomy and tubal recanalisation

IUCD use( birth control device)

Endometriosis

Smoking

Women above 35 years of age are more prone

A women can develop an ectopic pregnancy even without having any of these risk factors

Plan of action

An unruptured ectopic pregnancy can be treated either by medicines or surgery

If already ruptured, it needs immediate resuscitation with intravenous fluids and blood transfusions

Simultaneously, surgery (Salpingectomy) should be done either laparoscopically or by laparotomy (open surgery) to save the mother

Most patients with ruptured ectopic pregnancy need blood transfusion

(Dr Yalamanchili Suneeta, senior obstetrician and gynaecologist, Kamineni Hospitals)