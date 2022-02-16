Muscle up from home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gone are the days when people would hit the gym for a workout session. Today, many have been adopting home workouts which have become the latest fitness fad. Health is literally at your doorstep, as all you need to nail those workouts are right inside your home. With the fear of contracting the Covid virus, many have resorted, yet happily, to muscle up at home. Experts share that people’s fitness goals and perspectives have changed drastically due to the pandemic.

Dinaz Vervatwala, celebrity trainer and health and wellness expert, talks about the changing fitness trends of 2022. “A recent blog on our website talked about how people are more than welcome to work out at home. Many have been opting for lighter weights over the heavier ones, they prefer strength workouts instead of going for a walk. Floor-based pilates, taking the advantage of smartwatches to track their fitness progress are all signs of changing fitness goals,” Dinaz says.

The fitness expert encourages enthusiasts to do a minimum of four-five muscle grooves a week. “Try doing abdominal and back exercises every day — strengthen the gluts as they are the big muscles of the body that need to be oiled. Add small things like a stability ball or a bosu ball to your home gym. You can also do push-ups with your own body weight, planks, squats, lunges, side bends, knee exercises and thigh exercises. Today, there is a hoard of YouTube videos that people can look up for their workout, which would be a better thing to do than venture out amid the pandemic. One can also opt for an online trainer or coach. Stick to one time of the day for your workout, this practice ensures you remain consistent.”

Kiran Dembla, a fitness expert, says it’s a good time to work out from home. “Today, most workouts at home are focussed on weight loss. But, beware of the latest fads, don’t go with the trend — my logic is to do a simple workout and have simple homecooked food. Food plays a major role in fitness and one should know how to strike the balance,” he says.

According to Kiran, good cardio and nutritious food work wonders for the body. “Many are reluctant to hit the gym, home workouts are what they’re looking for now, I take classes online for the same. Here, the equipment is not primary. One can do abs, biceps, triceps, etc., on just a plain floor. You can always use props like a water bottle, school bag with books, etc., for a weightlifting workout.”