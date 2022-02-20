STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

The impact of isolation on oral health

Older people living in isolation have a greater chance of losing their teeth, says a new study by the New York University, USA.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

teeth, oral hygiene

Representational Image

By Anu jain Rohatgi
Express News Service

Name of study: Older adults who are socially isolated are more likely to have missing teeth

By who and where: New York University, USA

What does it say?
✥ Older people who live in isolation have a greater chance of losing their teeth
✥This is because they are less engaged in health-promoting activities such as exercising, taking walks, staying mobile etc. This could negatively impact their oral hygiene and increase their risk for systemic inflammation. 
✥ Losing teeth affects a person’s quality of life as it impacts their speech, self-esteem, and nutrition. On the other hand, improving social connections benefits the overall health, including oral health.

For
It is Obvious

Dr. Reshma Suresh
Reader, Amrita School of Dentistry, Kochi, Kerala

Social connections positively impact our happiness and health. In its absence, loneliness can wreak havoc. A lack of exercise deteriorates physical as well as oral health and there are more chances of loosing teeth. Maintenance of oral hygiene is also a part of an individual’s acceptance in society and isolation makes a person casual, careless or demotivated to take care of their oral health. Reaching out to loved ones, motivating older people to interact socially, along with promoting dental check-ups are the best ways to tackle this problem.  

Against
No Scientific Justification

Dr. Suman Yadav Head, Dental Department, Healing Tree Hospital, Indrapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

I disagree with this theory as there is no scientific justification or foundation to believe this. The oral health of a person is not determined by whether they are socially active or not, but is governed by the systemic condition of the person, and factors such as tobacco chewing habits, chronic smoking, cancer (ongoing radiotherapy or chemotherapy), chronic periodontitis, diabetes, heart disease and other such issues. Age also plays a part in deteriorating oral health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New York University Oral hygiene older people oral hygiene in isolation
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp