STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

No painkillers or paracetamol recommended after Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech

It asserted that paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin.

Published: 05th January 2022 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

The first consignment of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin being dispatched from Hyderabad.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said no painkillers or paracetamol are recommended after being vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Stating that it has received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500mg tablets along with Covaxin for children, the company clarified that such a step was not required. "No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

It asserted that paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin. "Through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 per cent individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended only after you consult a physician," the company said.

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years would start from January 3.

Subsequently, India opened up vaccination for the 15-18 years age-group on Monday and so far over 85 lakh beneficiaries in the category have received the first shot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Biotech Covaxin COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Painkiller Paracetamol
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp