STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

COVID-19: 'Dry cough means Delta and wet can be Omicron', say experts

The other crucial indicators of Omicron are fever not beyond 101 degrees for less than five days and headaches that are stabbing, and a scratchy throat.

Published: 15th January 2022 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Medics check patients at a clinic who are having cold and cough during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at Dahisar in Mumbai

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One key marker that distinguishes Delta from the Omicron variant is the manner in which cough manifests, noted doctors from AIG Hospitals. They said that based on known research and their personal observations of patients they have treated, most Delta variant affected patients suffer from dry cough, whereas in Omicron it is a productive cough. "Omicron tends to occur more around the upper respiratory tract for productive or wet cough is a good indicator of the same," explained Dr. Ketan Mashrani, Consultant Internal Medicine, AIG Hospitals.

The other crucial indicators of Omicron are fever not beyond 101 degrees for less than five days and headaches that are stabbing, and a scratchy throat. These distinguishing factors come into play because the Delta variant tends to manifest in very extreme forms.

"In earlier variants, many patients reported extra-pulmonary symptoms. However, in Omicron the viral replication occurs in the upper respiratory tract alone. So if a patient has conjunctivitis, neurological symptoms, loss of smell and taste then it is Delta," he explained.

This kind of close monitoring of symptoms is crucial for a doctor to treat the patient because if it is Delta, then the manifestation on the body is more severe but there are proven treatment options like monoclonal antibodies and symptomatic treatments options. With Omicron, however, most of the tried and tested treatment options are not effective.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron variant Delta variant Telangana covid cases Telangana Omicron cases AIG Hospitals Omicron variant symptoms wet cough
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp