Positive approach to COVID fatigue

The COVID-19 pandemic is a neverending battle which we are still witnessing. COVID fatigue is hitting hard and it is time to include exercise and talk about our stress and anxiety. The deadly virus has changed people fundamentally.

The recovery phase can be long drawn out too. It might lead to complications depending on the body's immune system. Hence post COVID, it is mandatory to do a follow-up check-up with doctors and build immunity to regain strength.

People infected with mild symptoms can recover at home. However, they should seek a doctor's advice regularly.

Additionally, any sudden symptoms like headache, chest pain, joint pain should immediately be addressed. People are tired and stressed. Moreover, what really kills is forced confinement. Emotional attachment and talking about it to a healing counselor might help recover soon.

As COVID-19 cases surge yet again courtesy the third wave fuelled by the Omicron variant, the complications that happen post the sickness will undoubtedly rebound, extending the trial for some patients. The symptoms could include fatigue, cough, joint pain, concentration problems, headache that may trouble for a couple of weeks or more. Post COVID, hair loss is also quite common.

Here are some healthy tips to follow while recovering from COVID at home:

Get plenty of rest. Get enough sleep and make sure that you are rested well.

Eat healthy. A balanced diet that consists of carbohydrates, protein and other necessary minerals. Include zinc and fruits in your diet.

Do exercises like brisk walking, yoga, etc. regularly

Keep an eye on the symptoms like cough, breathlessness, fatigue, fever, etc. One might experience post Covid symptoms such as hair fall, extreme headache. If any symptoms persist for a long time, one should seek a doctor’s advice immediately

Avoid self-medication

Keep emergency needs at home

Stay at home and avoid going out unless it is emergency

Practice good health hygiene. Regular handwashing, wearing a mask while stepping outside and keeping your room clean and disinfecting it regularly.

Once you regain your strength and energy, slowly you can start resuming your old routine. However, it is ideal to take it slow and steady.

(The writer is consultant - internal medicine, Aster CMI Hospital)