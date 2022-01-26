STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cervical Cancer: deadly, yet preventable disease

Approximately one in 53 Indian women will get cervical cancer during their lifetime and currently, the country accounts for nearly one-third of the global cervical cancer deaths.

Alcohol can also worsen the cancer-causing effects of other substances, such as tobacco.

(For representational purposes.)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Several cervical cancer cases are recorded every year in India and 77,348 die due to it. This number might be an underestimate as many cases go undiagnosed in rural and impoverished areas. Experts estimate that approximately one in 53 Indian women will get cervical cancer during their lifetime and currently, the country accounts for nearly one-third of the global cervical cancer deaths.

January has been designated as cervical cancer awareness month worldwide. On this account, let’s look at some pertinent information about this disease. Cervical cancer is an abnormal tissue growth in the cells of a woman’s cervix and most cases are caused by the sexually-transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV), which is preventable by taking the HPV vaccine. 

Cervical cancer develops gradually over the years. If the changes in the cervical cells are found in the early stages, it can be diagnosed and treated. If not, the cells spread to other parts of the body and become deadly. Vaccination for the prevention of cervical cancer provides protection against multiple HPV variants. Two licensed vaccines are available in India. Vaccination can be done in girls from the age of nine onwards. 

The HPV vaccine is known to be the most effective before women become sexually active, which is before they get exposed to the virus. Thus, just like many other vaccinations that a child receives, this too can be planned in consultation with an expert. If not given at an earlier age, the vaccine can be administered till the age of 26 years.

Vaccination is also approved for women from 27-45 years. But, at this stage, women should discuss it with their gynaecologist to know if they should receive it. 

You might be at higher risk for cervical cancer, if you:

  • Started having sex before the age of 16 or within a year of starting your perio
  • Have multiple sexual partners
  • Take birth control pills, especially for longer than five years
  • Have a weak immune system
  • Have a sexually transmitted disease 
  • Smoke cigarettes

There are a few ways to reduce the risk of cervical cancer and we can do our part by getting regular health checkups, especially between the ages of 30 and 39 as statistics show that women of these ages account for the majority of cervical cancer-related deaths in India. A regular health checkup often involves a Pap smear test. It is a routine cervical cancer screening procedure and women should get it done regularly from the age of 21. Here’s how you can reduce the risk of cervical cancer: 

21-29 years old: Get a Pap test once every three years

30-65 years old: Get a Pap or HPV test once every three years 

Over 65 years old: You may not need Pap tests anymore 

There is also another myth that if you have HPV, you will get cervical cancer. That’s not true. Usually, HPV clears up from our immune system by itself. In a small number of women, the virus stays in the body and over time causes cervical cancer. 

(Dr Lakshmi Rathna, senior consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, Ankura Hospitals for Women and Children)

