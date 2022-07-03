STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Product Review- Lets Face It

Published: 03rd July 2022

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Skin Brightening Moisturiser by Brillare was my newest pick. It seemed to be a good choice for its hydrating ingredients such as aqua, glycerin and sunflower seed oil. It also has niacinamide, among other things, which is known to help build keratin, the protein that works wonders for the skin.

The moisturiser is light and cooling. It is a great product for summer as it does not drain away with sweat. It is absorbed nicely by the skin, hydrating it well. The moisturiser is suitable for all skin types, especially parched skin. It works as a great base before makeup as it smoothes the skin beautifully.

The Natural Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 fails to impress, primarily for one big reason. It leaves a stubborn white cast, which does not wear off for hours. If you are medium-to-dark-complexioned, this product is definitely not for you.

The sunscreen is not hydrating and makes dry skin drier. It is very sticky. Does it prevent tanning? Yes, it does, but speaking at large, it is an uncomfortable product to wear. Not to mention, quite expensive for a 50g quantity.                  

Skin Brightening Moisturiser For Reducing Pigmentation Price: Rs 595         

Natural Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 Price: Rs 895   

Availability: Brillare.co.in

