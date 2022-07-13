Beware of your backpack 

Dr Dilip Chand Raja By

Express News Service

This time around, after the pandemic, schoolchildren are back to school nearly after a two-year break. They have lost the hang of packing their school bags and added to it, the lack of physical activity and excess screen time has led to poor posture in children.

Usually, back pain during childhood may be associated with a greater risk for back pain in adulthood. Studies show that if the load of the bag is heavier than 10 per cent of the child's overall weight, it may create an exaggerated forward curvature of the spine.

The constant weight of the school bag may cause the spinal column to compress and result in significant back pain.

Carrying heavy school bags is concerning because children are yet to have a fully developed physical frame. They do not have the muscles, wide shoulders, joints and strong bones like that of a fully grown adult that can suit carrying a schoolbag.

Heavy loads are always associated with increased curvature of the lower spine. The extremely heavy backpacks basically crush the water-filled gaps in the spine to lose water which causes accelerated degeneration of intervertebral discs.

In addition, due to constant compression of bone, it might also affect the growth of the spinal column. Common concerns after carrying school bags include:

Muscle strains

Carrying a heavy bag, placing it on the shoulders and being with it for a particular duration itself can lead to strain in the back and shoulders. Children may often complain of pain in the muscles surrounding the neck, shoulders or back which can cause impaired mobility.

Postural imbalance

If a child is used to carrying the bag on only one shoulder, it can cause them to develop a postural imbalance. This condition is called 'drop shoulder', where one shoulder becomes lower than the other. This can cause a series of problems in the middle back, ribs, and lower back, more on one side than the other.

This type of muscle imbalance can cause muscle strain, muscle spasm, and back pain in the short term and speed the development of back problems later in life if not corrected early.

Forward head posture, forward lean posture, rounding of shoulders, reduction in balance, developing an unusual pattern in walking are also some of the common problems that occur because of carrying heavy back packs.

Steps to protect your child's back

The most important step is to choose a backpack of appropriate size which when worn should be accommodated between the shoulder and hips. Padded shoulder strap bags can help provide some relief.

They are usually wide, and this helps in distribution of the backpack weight evenly. Always make children use both shoulder straps and wear the backpack on the back rather than over one shoulder. Packing of heavy objects first helps in the weight being gradually lowered.

Also try to evenly distribute the compartments in the bag and the items should not shift during movement. Backpack should stay close to the child’s body; for this you need to adjust the bag straps that stay close to the child's body frame.

Avoid leaning forward while walking. Both parents and teachers should restrict the backpack weight to less than 10 per cent of child's body weight according to NCERT guideline. It is recommended to develop good postural habits from young age, good exercise and eating habits can greatly improve in leading a healthy life.

Parents should also frequently check on the weight of the backpack and avoid making children carry unwanted notebooks all day. Enquire children on back and shoulder aches, as seeing a healthcare provider at an early stage can avoid problems related to spine. Also explain to your child that ignoring the pain in their back or shoulders could lead to injury.

Tell them to let parents know about the discomfort right away as this could save many problems in the long run.

(The writer is a consultant, Ortho and spine surgery, Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani)

