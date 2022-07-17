Identify and treat your headache before it's too late

Civia Mary By

Headaches are one of the most common ailments. With more than 150 types of known headaches (and others that fall into the miscellaneous category), these are usually short-term and mild, but those lasting long periods can disrupt normal functioning. Identifying the type of headache you may have could help get started with the right treatment. Gurugram-based ENT specialist Dr Sudhir Kumar helps with the identification.

Tension-type headache: This is the most common type of headache that affects the average adult. It presents itself as a dull, constant pain on both sides of the head. It can last from 30 minutes to several hours. Take a hot shower, lie down and rest, or practise deep breathing to relax the body.

Migraine: An intense throbbing pain on one side that can last from a few hours to several days. Massage the points where the pain is felt most. Do this as soon as the pain starts. Loosen hair ties. You can try a cold pack too. Avoid eating anything at the time. Caffeine could help but for the most part, migraines need prescription medication.

Cluster Headache: An intense throbbing accompanied by constant burning around one eye. Symptoms include drooping eyelids and red or watery eyes. Each attack lasts 15 minutes to three hours and clusters from two weeks to three months. It’s extremely important to get good quality sleep if you suffer from these. Manage stress and focus on clean and light eating habits.

Thunderclap headache: Called one of the worst kinds of headaches, the pain peaks within 30-60 seconds. It can occur anywhere on the head and can extend to the neck and lower back too. It usually lessens in one hour but can sometimes last a week. There is no quick fix to this headache. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications may help.

