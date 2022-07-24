Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Skin Deep

The Illuminating Day Cream by The Skin Story provides a protective barrier between the sun and the skin. 

Published: 24th July 2022

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The Illuminating Day Cream by The Skin Story provides a protective barrier between the sun and the skin. As the sun takes away the moisture of the skin, the cream extends hydration. With regular use, fine lines too reduce.

The product is lighter than most creams, hence easy in application. It comes with skin-friendly ingredients such as glutathione, retinol and probiotics. The downside is its low SPF. For a day cream, it should provide broad-spectrum coverage to protect against sunburn, which SPF 15 alone cannot do. Additionally, the matte effect did not settle well on my skin once the monsoon arrived. It also left a patchy texture.  

The Under Eye Intensive Gel by the company, is a product with many merits. Be patient with it and you’ll see results in three weeks or so. With regular use, the under-eye area becomes softer and smoother, and dark spots lighten as well. Puffiness reduces too. Having said that, if you suffer from periorbital dark circles or dark circles that are hereditary, this product may not help.    

Illuminating Day Cream Price: Rs 849

Under Eye Intensive Gel Price: Rs 799

Availability: Theskinstory.in
 

