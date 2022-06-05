STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A case for kindness

She shares how the art of kindness keeps one healthy.

Published: 05th June 2022 05:00 AM

By Express News Service

No act of kindness is too small. “Being nice to others without any apparent reasons is known to increase interconnectedness and reduce the feeling of loneliness,” says Mumbai-based life coach Jessica Singh. Random acts of kindness make one optimistic, according to her. 

Reduces stress 
Kindness has been shown to increase empathy and improve mood. When one creates this positive emotion more often than not, it decreases blood pressure. It also reduces the release of cortisol or the stress hormone in the body.

Helps manage physical ailments 
Acts of kindness are associated with increased release of endorphins or the body’s natural pain killers, thus reducing instances of aches and pains. Kindness is especially good for the heart as it releases the hormone oxytocin, which facilitates the blood vessels' expansion, allowing for better blood flow.

Boosts self-worth
Kindness, almost always, is returned in the same coin. It makes one feel positive. Kindness makes one feel satisfied, which in the turn makes you happy about yourself and your actions.

Builds relationships
Kindness fosters interconnectedness, which is extremely important for human survival. It makes one feel important and valued.
 

