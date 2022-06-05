STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A secret weapon sitting in your spice cabinet

Published: 05th June 2022 05:00 AM

By Luke Coutinho
Express News Service

There is a secret weapon sitting in your spice cabinet as you read this. It is star anise also known as chakra phool. This flavourful star-shaped spice used in biryanis and curries is rather underrated but has many benefits. For one, it is widely used in Chinese medicine. Star anise has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Take it when you have a viral fever, seasonal cold, flu, a stuffy nose, a sore throat, or an excess mucus buildup. 

It is also rich in Vitamin B, C, and A, and antioxidants, which help in the recovery of the body more effectively and quickly. But is it about the spice that makes it so powerful?

All the magic is in shikimic acid, a compound also used by pharmaceutical companies to manufacture a common antiviral drug called Tamiflu for influenza A and influenza B. There is another powerful compound called Thymol. 

Star anise is excellent for premenstrual symptoms, painful periods, lactation, constipation, and indigestion. It is known to exhibit estrogenic properties, which can counteract menopausal symptoms that occur when oestrogen levels drop. 

This also means that one must be mindful of its consumption in case the body is holding onto excess oestrogen, for instance ER+ cancers. (estrogendominant cancer).Star anise also exhibits mild sedative properties as it helps in modulating levels of neurotransmitters and hormones in the body. This makes it 
a great choice for those who experience disturbed sleep. 

Although used in small quantities, star anise is rich in iron and is, therefore, great for anaemics. The spice helps in the production of more red blood cells and boosts blood circulation in the body.

The simplest way to use star anise? Brew a tea out of it. Just one-star anise is powerful enough. Boil it in two cups of water for five minutes. You can also add freshly grated ginger (or powder), a pinch of clove powder, and a dash of Sri Lankan rolled cinnamon. Strain and sip warm once or twice a day, 30 minutes after meals. This spice also tastes great in baked desserts or tea. 

Kids over five years can also have a few sips. This spice is not a replacement for medication. Try out a small quantity first to check if it suits you. If you have any doubts, run them through your doctor. 

By Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine
 

