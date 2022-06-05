STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Product review: 'Ultimatte', a new range of lipsticks

MyGlamm has brought out a new range of lipsticks called Ultimatte.

Published: 05th June 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

MyGlamm has brought out a new range of lipsticks called Ultimatte. As the name suggests, these stay 
on for long four to five hours in general but two-three hours, especially from the inner part of the lip if you eat or drink. To avoid this, prepare your lip beforehand by applying a primer.

There are 15 shades to choose from, offering shares that compliment all kinds of complexions. Shades such as Crimson Starlet, Plum Goddess, and Nude Bombshell deserve special mention. Ultimatte offers a matte finish and is richly pigmented. These are also transfer-proof. The application of the product is a dream. One swipe will give you a good payback.

Having said that, these are not ‘one swipe remove’ lipsticks. It takes a bit of an effort to get them off, even 
with micellar water or a toner. If your lips are dry, these will make them drier. Also, the product is expensive for the quantity offered.      

MyGlamm Ultimatte long-stay matte liquid lipstick Price: Rs 599             

Availability: Myglamm.com      

Rating: 3.5/5           

