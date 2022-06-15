Chennai hospital's corrective surgery staightens girl's spine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rela Hospital, Chromepet, has performed a miraculous surgery treating a 12-year-old girl suffering from an 'S'-shaped spine due to Scoliosis. The team of doctors headed by Dr Parthasarathy Srinivasan, senior consultant - Orthopaedics, head - Spine Surgery, performed a six-hour surgery to correct her spine.

Sanvi* (name changed) from Sri Lanka was referred to Rela Hospital with a massive curvature in her spine. She was suffering from Scoliosis since she was nine years old. Her parents were sceptical of the medical treatment in their country and preferred not to treat her.

A family friend recommended them to Rela Hospital. When she came here, she had a severe deformity in her spine which was neglected for a long time because of the complications involved with the surgery. After a series of consultations, she was successfully operated by Dr Parthasarathy and his team.

Dr Parthasarathy said, "Sanvi had a severe deformity in her spine, a 140-degree bend in the spine which looked like an 'S'. She had a few major concerns, her weight was below 30 kg and there was a chance of blood loss since her entire blood volume was only 2.5 litre. She also had a special condition called Neurofibromatosis, which further complicated her primary problem. Despite major health complications, the surgery went well with a combination of specialities that we applied. Now Sanvi can walk, and she looks taller too as her spine has been straightened."

Srinika, Sanvi's mother was grateful to the hospital and the doctors for treating her child. "We are thankful to Dr Parthasarathy and his team of experienced doctors for taking up this challenge of treating my daughter. She came to Rela Hospital with a severe unsightly bend but with the hope that she can be treated. Her spine before the operation was in the shape of an 'S'. It was very painful to see her in that position. The tribulations that she underwent for three years were also very heart breaking. Thankfully, this surgery has been a success. We are extremely happy to see our daughter walking straight now. She is taller and even stronger than before," she said.