Treating your feet in the right way 

In your feet lies the largest percentage of sensory input receptors. These are responsible for perceiving the different stimuli.

By Express News Service

In your feet lies the largest percentage of sensory input receptors. These are responsible for perceiving the different stimuli. Despite that, sometimes the feet become the most neglected part of one’s body. Delhi-based physiotherapist Suruchi Pradhan shares some of the best foot exercises to keep the muscles in the area flexible and improve performance.

Tap your toe: Stand upright and part your legs at a comfortable distance. Lift the toes of one foot off the ground. Starting with the small toe, lay it back on the ground slowly.

Use a foam roller: Roll your feet over the roller to compress muscle groups. This will improve blood circulation and make your feet feel light. You can use a lacrosse ball too.

Toe splay: Sit comfortably and spread your toes apart as far as they will go. Hold. Release. Repeat.

Marble pick-up: Ideal to strengthen the muscles on the bottom of your feet and toes, in this exercise, scatter marbles on the floor. Sit straight on a chair and pick up the marbles with your toes and place it in a bowl kept nearby.

Achilles stretch: Place your hands on the wall and step on the leg you want to stretch. Bend the other knee while keeping the back leg straight. Lean in front, stretching the calf.

