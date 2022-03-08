Freedom from fibroids

By Express News Service

A woman should feel empowered to do what she wishes to accomplish in her life, related to career, education, her family and other things. To achieve all of these, the basic foundation is health. She needs to make sure that she takes care of her health, when she is venturing into the deep sea called life.

Women's bodies undergo so many changes and transformations. They need to understand their bodies and make timely changes in their lifestyle to achieve their goals.

With more than 20 years of experience in gynaecology, the common gynaecological problem which I have encountered in women is fibroids. Fibroid affects almost 30 per cent of women during their reproductive phase of life.

These are benign masses (innocent) arising from the muscles of the uterus. Various theories have been associated with the origin of fibroid. The latest is that stem cells are responsible for its growth, apart from the genetic and steroid hormones.

Women present with various sizes of fibroid, and these can only by surgically removed, either laparoscopically or hysteroscopically depending on its location. Sometimes, we may have to use a combined approach to get rid of the fibroids.

At Firm Hospital, we remove the fibroid, put it inside a bag and cut it inside and then, remove it completely. Finally, we reconstruct the uterus by suturing it to get its normal configuration. I would suggest all women to have a complete health check up this International Women’s Day and if there are any fibroids, get them removed early to avoid their growth. Make health your priority this Women’s Day and make sure it does not stand in the way of your aspirations. Caring for oneself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation and self-worth.

Today’s women are knowledgeable and empowered. They need a comforting treatment facility, where patients receive individualised care.Dr Mala Raj