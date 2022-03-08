STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Growing in the industry with Glow 15

Published: 08th March 2022 06:50 AM

Dr Bhairavi Senthil

Dr Bhairavi Senthil

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Bhairavi Senthil, the medical director and founder of Skin Health Foundation, a product of Behanced Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Chennai, announces the launch of Glow 15, this International Women's Day. Glow 15 is more than just a facial; this Israelian aesthetic revolution in facial treatment addresses multiple skin concerns.

Glow 15 is a capsuled skin treatment that promises exfoliated, glowing and rejuvenated skin in 15 minutes. This treatment is fully customisable that fits all skin types. "It has been my constant endeavour to advocate and recommend the best treatment in the world to my clients and followers. We at SHF are elated to have partnered with Wishpro Plus Device by Synova Israel and appreciate their efforts to bring the next generation technology-based customisable facial treatment device to India," says Dr Bhairavi.

Glow 15 treatment is performed using Wishpro Plus, which is based on Magnetic Infusion Technology (MIT), that provides 37 different treatments like skin brightening, anti ageing, acne care, hydration, rejuvenation and much more.

MIT is a revolutionary concept that's designed to help tighten and tone skin almost instantly. It creates magnetic pulses which then convert to a mild electrical energy field. It is this field that allows the technology heads and capsules to infuse vital serums deep into the skin without the need to inject.

Based on the skin's need, the technology head and patented serum-infused capsule are selected. These work in tandem with the FDA approved magnetic infusion technology to deliver unparalleled results for all. Wishpro Plus facial treatment will improve your skin inside-out. It is a customisable solution for all ages, skin types and concerns.

Dr Bhairavi has the experience of using such innovative devices in the past. She has even been a pioneer in launching this for the first time in south India. Her reading and knowledge of the device technology is impeccable.

Her personal motto is "believe and focus on the device through its unique features, easy application and technology, and the best result will always follow".

