Comfortable in your skin

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Real skin seems to be the latest and healthiest trend in makeup town. Kourtney Kardashian did it first with her 90s no-makeup selfie and Hailey Bieber shared a picture of her natural face recently.

Very recently, Gigi Hadid also shared a makeup-free selfie while enjoying the sun during Milan Fashion Week that was lauded by many. The latest was Lady Gaga, who posed wearing a white eye-shadow look that matched her dress, some dramatic winged eyeliner and glossy lips. What stood out, despite such details of her face popping out, was the real texture of her skin.

People on social media today are acing the natural skin movement while flaunting their pores and freckles with pops of colour here and there. We speak to makeup artist Tanya Bansal, who gives more details about the trend. “The trick is to skip base makeup and choose bright colours on either your lips, eyes or cheeks,” she says.

“People are finally comfortable in their skin. Your face is not perfect and is flawsome. The idea of skipping base makeup is great, as it is always better to work on a healthy, clear skin over covering blemishes or wanting a ‘fairer’ shade,” she adds. Bright pink, shades of orange, brown and purple are the boldest to go with, says the celebrity makeup artist.