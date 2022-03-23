STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monitor glucose, BP on your phone now

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is a painless and a needleless way to monitor your glucose levels on your smartphone without using any external devices, thanks to digital health platform, Mfine. It announced on Tuesday that it has added BP and glucose monitoring solutions to its self-check health tools that are available on its app.

According to MFine, the BP monitoring tool is being used by 10,000 people in the country. The glucose monitoring tool is currently on a trial run and is expected to go live in the coming weeks, the company stated.

The MFine vitals’ measurement feature has been in development for two years with deep AI research conducted in partnership with leading hospitals and trials conducted in over 3,000 patients. MFine has built a proprietary algorithm that measures blood pressure by obtaining a PhotoPlethysmoGram (PPG) signal from the user’s fingertip when it is placed on the smartphone camera. By observing changes in colour across red and blue wavelengths of the PPG signal, a prediction of BP and glucose is made. The algorithm can measure BP with up to 90 per cent accuracy, it said.

Dr Sreekanth Shetty, Interventional Cardiologist, Sakra World Hospital, said, “Hypertension and diabetes are rising in India at a phenomenal rate and it is important for people to monitor their health effectively and in a timely manner. Smartphone technology will prove to be a gamechanger in preventive health and vitals monitoring.”Ajit Narayanan, CTO, MFine said, “Advances in areas of big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technology have opened new opportunities for monitoring health, detecting and preventing diseases using smartphones.”

