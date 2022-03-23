STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Tuberculosis: Everything you need to know, straight from the doctor

Each day, over 4,100 people lose their lives to TB and close to 28,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease. 

Published: 23rd March 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of tuberculosis.

Representational image of tuberculosis.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Each year, World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is held on March 24 to raise awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global epidemic. According to WHO, TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers. Each day, over 4,100 people lose their lives to TB and close to 28,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease. 

What causes tuberculosis?
The Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium causes TB. It is spread through the air from person to person, when people with TB affecting the lungs cough, sneeze, spit, laugh or talk. TB is contagious, but is not easy to catch. The chances of catching TB from someone you live or work with are much higher than from a stranger. 

Who is at risk?
People with compromised immune systems are most at risk of developing active TB. HIV suppresses the immune system, making it harder for the body to control TB bacteria. People infected with both HIV and TB are around 20-30% more likely to develop active TB than those who do not have HIV. Tobacco use has also been found to increase the risk of developing active TB. Over 20% of TB cases worldwide are related to smoking.

Signs and symptoms

Coughing, sometimes with mucus or blood
Chills
Fatigue
Fever
Loss of weight
Loss of appetite
Night sweats

Tests and diagnosis

The most common test for TB is a skin test where a small injection of PPD tuberculin, an extract of the TB bacterium, is made just below the inside forearm. The injection site should be checked after two-three days, and if a hard, red bump has swollen up then it is likely that TB is present. Unfortunately, the skin test is not 100% accurate. Blood tests, chest X-rays and sputum tests can all be used to test for the presence of TB bacteria, and may be used alongside a skin test. The theme of World TB Day 2022 - ‘Invest to End TB. Save Lives’ – conveys the urgent need to invest resources to ramp up the fight against TB and achieve the commitments to end TB made by global leaders. More investment will save millions more lives, accelerating the end of the TB epidemic.

(Dr S A Rafi, consultant pulmonologist, Care hospitals, Banjara Hills)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tuberculosis TB World Tuberculosis Day
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp