Need more doctors in rural areas, says surgeon Kavery Nambisan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Renowned surgeon and author Kavery Nambisan has reiterated that doctors are needed in areas away from cities, as well as those who are willing to cater to the needs of slum-dwellers.

Speaking at the 53rd convocation of St John's Medical College on Monday, she said, "Personal success is not the end-all of a medical career. Always check where the need lies, as we need research-oriented doctors, super-specialists, those who will take up community medicine. We need doctors willing to work on the periphery, away from cities, and those who will address the needs of the millions who live in slums."

Nambisan has been a vocal advocate against healthcare centred in urban areas, highlighting the importance of bringing healthcare to rural areas. She spoke alongside Mandya Bishop Sebastian Adayantharath.

In all, 229 students were awarded their degrees on Monday.

This includes the first batch of 150 MBBS students, who had been admitted in 2016. Before 2016, the college had allowed only 60 students into its MBBS course. Besides, 63 postgraduate students, 16 superspeciality students and 6 PhD scholars also graduated.