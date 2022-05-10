STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Need more doctors in rural areas, says surgeon Kavery Nambisan

Renowned surgeon and author Kavery Nambisan has reiterated that doctors are needed in areas away from cities, as well as those who are willing to cater to the needs of slum-dwellers.

Published: 10th May 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Renowned surgeon and author Kavery Nambisan

Renowned surgeon and author Kavery Nambisan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Renowned surgeon and author Kavery Nambisan has reiterated that doctors are needed in areas away from cities, as well as those who are willing to cater to the needs of slum-dwellers.

Speaking at the 53rd convocation of St John's Medical College on Monday, she said, "Personal success is not the end-all of a medical career. Always check where the need lies, as we need research-oriented doctors, super-specialists, those who will take up community medicine. We need doctors willing to work on the periphery, away from cities, and those who will address the needs of the millions who live in slums."

Nambisan has been a vocal advocate against healthcare centred in urban areas, highlighting the importance of bringing healthcare to rural areas. She spoke alongside Mandya Bishop Sebastian Adayantharath.
In all, 229 students were awarded their degrees on Monday.

This includes the first batch of 150 MBBS students, who had been admitted in 2016. Before 2016, the college had allowed only 60 students into its MBBS course. Besides, 63 postgraduate students, 16 superspeciality students and 6 PhD scholars also graduated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kavery Nambisan
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp