Combination vaccine a boon for children, parents

BENGALURU: A combination vaccination is a boon for children and parents, as it provides protection against multiple diseases, decreases side-effects and reduces pain, and helps reduce the problem of non-compliance with the immunisation schedule, said Dr Kishore Kumar, senior consultant neonatologist and founder-chairman of Cloud Nine group of hospitals.

Dr Kishore explained that children are exposed to innumerable number of germs, some of which can cause serious diseases. A child's immune system would still be developing, and it cannot fight all deadly diseases.

According to the World Health Organisation, immunisation is one of the most successful public health interventions to prevent death from infections such as diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus in all age groups.

The 6-in-1 combination vaccination protects children from six serious illnesses, including diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, haemophilus influenza type B, hepatitis B, and poliomyelitis.

According to the immunisation schedule of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, children need to take the DTP-IPV-Hib-HepB vaccines at the age of six, ten and 14 weeks. With the combination vaccination, children take only two injections -- the 6-in-1 vaccination and pneumococcal vaccination, and one oral vaccine (Rotavirus) on each of these occasions.

Without the combination shot, children would have to take many more injections, he said.The percentage of children aged 12 to 23 months who are fully vaccinated has increased from 62.6 per cent, as per National Family Health Survey-4 (2015-16) to 84.1 per cent as per NFHS-5 (2019-21) in Karnataka, Dr Kishore said.

This shows there is a marked improvement in immunisation coverage in rural areas, but limited improvement in urban areas. More needs to be done to make parents aware of the benefits of immunisation and availability of vaccines, to increase full immunisation coverage to 90 per cent and beyond, he added.