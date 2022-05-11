STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Combination vaccine a boon for children, parents

According to the immunisation schedule of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, children need to take the DTP-IPV-Hib-HepB vaccines at the age of six, ten and 14 weeks.

Published: 11th May 2022 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A combination vaccination is a boon for children and parents, as it provides protection against multiple diseases, decreases side-effects and reduces pain, and helps reduce the problem of non-compliance with the immunisation schedule, said Dr Kishore Kumar, senior consultant neonatologist and founder-chairman of Cloud Nine group of hospitals.

Dr Kishore explained that children are exposed to innumerable number of germs, some of which can cause serious diseases. A child's immune system would still be developing, and it cannot fight all deadly diseases.

According to the World Health Organisation, immunisation is one of the most successful public health interventions to prevent death from infections such as diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus in all age groups.

The 6-in-1 combination vaccination protects children from six serious illnesses, including diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, haemophilus influenza type B, hepatitis B, and poliomyelitis. 

According to the immunisation schedule of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, children need to take the DTP-IPV-Hib-HepB vaccines at the age of six, ten and 14 weeks. With the combination vaccination, children take only two injections -- the 6-in-1 vaccination and pneumococcal vaccination, and one oral vaccine (Rotavirus) on each of these occasions. 

Without the combination shot, children would have to take many more injections, he said.The percentage of children aged 12 to 23 months who are fully vaccinated has increased from 62.6 per cent, as per National Family Health Survey-4 (2015-16) to 84.1 per cent as per NFHS-5 (2019-21) in Karnataka, Dr Kishore said. 

This shows there is a marked improvement in immunisation coverage in rural areas, but limited improvement in urban areas. More needs to be done to make parents aware of the benefits of immunisation and availability of vaccines, to increase full immunisation coverage to 90 per cent and beyond, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus COVID comination vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp