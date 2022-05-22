Mane Matters  

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

St.Botanica Moroccan Argan Hair Oil combats dry scalp effectively. It is a good remedy for an itchy scalp as it incorporates a blend of moisturising oils such as coconut, Jojoba and almond. It comes with a comb nozzle. As you comb your hair, the oil spills onto the scalp directly.

The Moroccan Argan Hair Shampoo reduces breakage. It works well on reducing split ends. Whether or not it prevents hair loss, I am not certain. The shampoo comprises oils, including the Moroccan argan oil, that add shine to the hair with regular use. Since I have extremely dry hair, I needed to apply a hair mask after shampooing and conditioning. The product seems best for oily and combination scalp.

Moroccan Argan Hair Conditioner has everything you would want in a conditioner—Avocado oil, olive oil, Shea butter, wheat protein, Vitamins E and B3, among other useful ingredients. It reduces frizz and makes the hair soft but the brand’s claim of making hair thicker is an exaggeration.

The Moroccan Argan Hair Shampoo

Price: `359 (175ml)