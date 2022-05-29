STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Product review - Tress Tease

Published: 29th May 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

It’s summer packed into a bottle. Nish Hair perfume packs in bergamot and caramel as top notes, sandalwood and musk in the middle, and vanilla and patchouli are the base notes. The result is a sublime, fresh, effervescent fragrance that lingers in your hair day after day.

The hair perfume is particularly useful for those who stay out in the sun or travel a lot. A quick spritz later, you feel refreshed again. The bottle is lightweight and hence, easy to carry, even in a small bag.

As for its care benefits, it doesn’t offer many. Anti-frizz is mentioned as a feature but it lasts only till you’re in cold weather. As soon as you step out into warmer temperatures, the frizz creeps back. Another of the brand’s claims is that the perfume provides moisturisation, but take that with a pinch of salt.    

Nish Hair perfume Price: Rs 1,299

Availability: Nishhair.com

