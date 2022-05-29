STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protein power  

Protein is one of the greatest sources of energy. Made of amino acids, it builds and repairs muscles 
and bones and makes hormones such as estrogen, thyroid, insulin and others.

By Express News Service

Protein is one of the greatest sources of energy. Made of amino acids, it builds and repairs muscles 
and bones and makes hormones such as estrogen, thyroid, insulin and others. Many times, a protein 
deficiency is not fixed with natural sources, however, powders can help. “But before you try one, it is 
important to know which one to take based on your needs,” says Sonipath-based professional 
bodybuilder Sanjeev Tokas. Here are his suggestions.  

Losing weight
Choose one with no sweeteners. Whey protein is a good bet as it’s been associated with better satiety and metabolism.

Building muscle 
A powder with a high biological value (containing all essential amino acids) should be your first choice.

Gastrointestinal issues 
Watch out for protein powders with lactose sugars, gluten, artificial sweeteners or dextrins/maltodextrins.

For diabetics
Select one low on sugar and carbs and high on fibre.

Pregnant women 
Avoid powders with casein or lactose. Pea protein is a good one to try.

*Check with your doctor before taking a protein supplement
 

