Protein power  

By Express News Service

Protein is one of the greatest sources of energy. Made of amino acids, it builds and repairs muscles

and bones and makes hormones such as estrogen, thyroid, insulin and others. Many times, a protein

deficiency is not fixed with natural sources, however, powders can help. “But before you try one, it is

important to know which one to take based on your needs,” says Sonipath-based professional

bodybuilder Sanjeev Tokas. Here are his suggestions.

Losing weight

Choose one with no sweeteners. Whey protein is a good bet as it’s been associated with better satiety and metabolism.

Building muscle

A powder with a high biological value (containing all essential amino acids) should be your first choice.

Gastrointestinal issues

Watch out for protein powders with lactose sugars, gluten, artificial sweeteners or dextrins/maltodextrins.

For diabetics

Select one low on sugar and carbs and high on fibre.

Pregnant women

Avoid powders with casein or lactose. Pea protein is a good one to try.

*Check with your doctor before taking a protein supplement

