Light up those dark circles

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

Our under-eyes are undoubtedly one of the most ignored parts of our face, yet they stand out like no other. Cosmetologists and dermatologists share with CE ways to groom your dark circles and puffy eyes.

Celebrity dermatologist and founder of RA Skin & Aesthetic Rashmi Shetty answers your first and foremost FAQ about dark circles - why do we get them? "Either somebody in your family had it and you have it now (hereditary) or it could be a result of a nutritional deficiency like iron deficiency. Another reason could be rubbing the eye due to eczema or an itchy eye, which results in your capillaries being affected and causing pigmentation under your eye. But one of the most common reasons these days is not getting good rest or too much screen time," Rashmi says.

Dr Shazia Fatima, a renowned cosmetologist in the city, adds that one's bone structure too can give the face an appearance of dark circles if deep set.

In order to avoid dark circles around the eyes or halt their progression, it is important to remember to nourish the area around the eyes. "The skin here is extremely thin and hence very delicate. There should ideally be no pressure applied in order to avoid circulation issues," Dr Shazia says.

But do the umpteen number of home remedies that influencers talk about, work at all? Rashmi says, "They do, but only if the cause is due to an allergic bout or lack of sleep. You can try and get good rest, keep the skin around the eye hydrated using a moisturiser. If these aren’t working, then it’s time you see a doctor who who can help with medicines that have agents stabilising anti-aging and healing agents like peptides, etc," she says.

For someone who does not have dark circles because of genetics, bone structure, hyperpigmentation and other causes that need to be treated or worked upon with a doctor, Dr Shazia says, they can try grating fresh cucumbers and potatoes and freezing them as eye patches.

"The catecholase enzyme present in potatoes can help lighten the darkness, whereas the cucumber helps soothe and improve circulation. A procedure of beautifully placing an under eye filler to lift this area can give immediate and drastic results. There are also some peeps that contain small doses of retinol that help resurface the area and provide good results. Always remember to do a test patch first so as to not irritate the delicate under eye area," she cautions.

Another trouble under the eyes are the puffy bags, giving many sleepless nights. Rashmi explains, "It could be a result of water retention or fat herniated under the eye or even a filler gone wrong. Apart from this, it could be a result of certain hormonal issues, pre menstrual changes, thyroid issues, etc. So it’s best to first diagnose why it has happened and then your physician will know if and when it’s time to intervene."

Dr Shazia says that there are many facial tools in the market that can be used to help with puffy eyes and also in correcting the cause of water retention, if any. If eye bags are due to fat deposits, one may need to get the fat removed to get rid of the bags.

Ingredients to look for, to heal your eyes, include, lightening agents like Arbutin and Kojic acid in your eye creams and always tap the product in preferably using your ring finger, says Dr Shazia adding that for someone who struggles with a lot of fine lines, a retinol based eye cream and even Botox can help!

