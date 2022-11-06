Best face forward: Skin care tips that actually work

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Some parts of your body show the effects of ageing sooner than others. For instance, the hands, followed by the face and neck. That’s because they’re exposed to several environmental variables. But the part of your body that ages the fastest are the face. Gurugram-based dermatologist Gauri Chawla shares three ways of slowing this down beside the commonly known ones such as avoiding sun exposure, eating a balanced diet and managing stress.

Use retinoids: Derived from Vitamin A, retinoids are powerful anti-ageing ingredients as they assist in collagen production, which in turn, provides structure and support to the skin. They help in skin regeneration, making it look plumper and healthier. You get retinoids in the form of creams or gels in .025 percent, .05 per cent, and 0.1 per cent. Note of caution: As a beginner, start slow and let your skin build tolerance for the chemical. “To be on the safe side, use the ‘retinol sandwich’ method, wherein you apply retinoid after using a moisturiser, thus creating a barrier between the skin and the product.

Sleep position matters: Irrespective of all the restorative and regenerative activities that take place during sleep, being horizontal for eight-nine hours can compromise your skin health as it shifts the balance of fluid distribution towards the upper body––also the reason why you end up with a swollen face in the morning.

While there is no choice in the matter of sleeping position, minor tweaks can help. Sleep on your back (sleeping on your side and stomach are harmful to the skin as they cause friction of the face against the pillow), while propping up your head with an extra pillow to prevent fluid build-up.

Be gentle with your skin: It’s a myth that a hard scrub or deep cleanse makes your skin look fresher and more youthful. On the contrary, it can age your skin prematurely by destroying the skin’s natural barrier.

