Home Lifestyle Health

Deep Dose of Hydration

The bottle won’t last you more than 10 days if you use it on the body and face, and for that reason, it is not pocket-friendly. 

Published: 06th November 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Always on the search for a suitable dry skin cream, my quest ended with Kosmoderma Ultra Moisture Blast face and body moisturiser. Like most products with glycerin, this one too offers ample moisturisation to the skin.

The active ingredient in the formulation is lactic acid (1 percent), which helps reduce flakiness and dryness. If your skin is itchy, try this moisturiser.

Apply it on extra dry or rough areas such as the elbows, knees and heels as well. Also, unlike many products for dry skin, the moisturiser is not sticky. The only downside is its price. The bottle won’t last you more than 10 days if you use it on the body and face, and for that reason, it is not pocket-friendly.                                   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp