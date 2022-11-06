Deep Dose of Hydration

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Always on the search for a suitable dry skin cream, my quest ended with Kosmoderma Ultra Moisture Blast face and body moisturiser. Like most products with glycerin, this one too offers ample moisturisation to the skin.

The active ingredient in the formulation is lactic acid (1 percent), which helps reduce flakiness and dryness. If your skin is itchy, try this moisturiser.

Apply it on extra dry or rough areas such as the elbows, knees and heels as well. Also, unlike many products for dry skin, the moisturiser is not sticky. The only downside is its price. The bottle won’t last you more than 10 days if you use it on the body and face, and for that reason, it is not pocket-friendly.

Always on the search for a suitable dry skin cream, my quest ended with Kosmoderma Ultra Moisture Blast face and body moisturiser. Like most products with glycerin, this one too offers ample moisturisation to the skin. The active ingredient in the formulation is lactic acid (1 percent), which helps reduce flakiness and dryness. If your skin is itchy, try this moisturiser. Apply it on extra dry or rough areas such as the elbows, knees and heels as well. Also, unlike many products for dry skin, the moisturiser is not sticky. The only downside is its price. The bottle won’t last you more than 10 days if you use it on the body and face, and for that reason, it is not pocket-friendly.