Home Lifestyle Health

You’ve gut to try this herb

Everything you need to know about triphala.

Published: 18th November 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Triphala. (File Photo)

Triphala. (File Photo)

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

There are many people who suffer from gut-related issues and that’s where this one superfood helps, it may or it may not suit a few people but it’s natural and you have to try it to understand how it works on your body. There are unspoken health benefits of the age-old favourite remedy and here, I’m talking about triphala, a herbal remedy that consists of three herbs—haritaki or harda, bibitaki or behda, and amla.

Triphala, as the name suggests, is a tridosha and works wonders on all doshas in the body. Ayurveda, therefore, promotes triphala for longevity, rejuvenation, and rebuilding. Triphala is one of the richest sources of antioxidants. Tribulanic acid, which plays an important role in chemoprotection and is also anti-cancerous in nature, is a part of triphala. Quercetin is also found in triphala, which plays a vital role in the health of eyes, high blood pressure, hair, skin, lowering blood sugar in diabetics. Luteolin, which is also found in triphala, is good for eyesight, cataract, glaucoma, etc. The role of triphala is not just restricted to being a laxative but it goes far beyond. A few examples for the same include:

  • It helps in populating the gut microbiome, protecting the liver, anti-cancerous properties, and protects from chemo, and radiation. Sometimes, it might lower blood sugar levels and cause hypoglycemia, that is why you have to take it under guidance. It contains a component that reduces the uptake of blood sugar into the cells, too quickly and this makes it very good for diabetic patients to consume. Diabetic patients can have a pinch of triphala 15-20 minutes post meals with a pinch of Sri Lankan rolled cinnamon with little water and sugar levels will improve.
  • Triphala is beneficial for people with gallstones. Its use helps in improving bile duct health. It helps get rid of any stomach bug and most of the time, can be taken along with allopathic medicines (unless your doctor says to avoid it).
  • Triphala rejuvenates the gut, helps control gut inflammation, works on post-recovery from surgery or colorectal cancer, also in controlling acidity, bloating, constipation, IBS, or any other gut-related issues.
  • It works as pre- and probiotic because it builds good gut microbiome, which is important to build brain health, regulate hormones, weight, and insulin and helps remove bad gut bacteria. It regulates bad bacteria, which can create cravings for sugar, stimulants, carbohydrates, etc.
  • Another important role triphala plays is in protecting the liver. The liver undergoes a lot of work stress, by processing medicines, toxins, and pollution, preservatives, junk food, polluted air, etc. These contribute to thyroid, diabetes, pancreas issues, and difficulty in losing body fat. It is important for the liver to be cleansed, so it can stay healthy and perform its 500 plus functions in the body without a glitch.

Triphala is helpful but it is also important to follow a healthy routine and lifestyle. 

Deepika Rathod
Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic 
Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Superfood Health Benefits antioxidants Triphala blood pressure
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp