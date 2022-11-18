You’ve gut to try this herb

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

There are many people who suffer from gut-related issues and that’s where this one superfood helps, it may or it may not suit a few people but it’s natural and you have to try it to understand how it works on your body. There are unspoken health benefits of the age-old favourite remedy and here, I’m talking about triphala, a herbal remedy that consists of three herbs—haritaki or harda, bibitaki or behda, and amla.

Triphala, as the name suggests, is a tridosha and works wonders on all doshas in the body. Ayurveda, therefore, promotes triphala for longevity, rejuvenation, and rebuilding. Triphala is one of the richest sources of antioxidants. Tribulanic acid, which plays an important role in chemoprotection and is also anti-cancerous in nature, is a part of triphala. Quercetin is also found in triphala, which plays a vital role in the health of eyes, high blood pressure, hair, skin, lowering blood sugar in diabetics. Luteolin, which is also found in triphala, is good for eyesight, cataract, glaucoma, etc. The role of triphala is not just restricted to being a laxative but it goes far beyond. A few examples for the same include:

It helps in populating the gut microbiome, protecting the liver, anti-cancerous properties, and protects from chemo, and radiation. Sometimes, it might lower blood sugar levels and cause hypoglycemia, that is why you have to take it under guidance. It contains a component that reduces the uptake of blood sugar into the cells, too quickly and this makes it very good for diabetic patients to consume. Diabetic patients can have a pinch of triphala 15-20 minutes post meals with a pinch of Sri Lankan rolled cinnamon with little water and sugar levels will improve.

Triphala is beneficial for people with gallstones. Its use helps in improving bile duct health. It helps get rid of any stomach bug and most of the time, can be taken along with allopathic medicines (unless your doctor says to avoid it).

Triphala rejuvenates the gut, helps control gut inflammation, works on post-recovery from surgery or colorectal cancer, also in controlling acidity, bloating, constipation, IBS, or any other gut-related issues.

It works as pre- and probiotic because it builds good gut microbiome, which is important to build brain health, regulate hormones, weight, and insulin and helps remove bad gut bacteria. It regulates bad bacteria, which can create cravings for sugar, stimulants, carbohydrates, etc.

Another important role triphala plays is in protecting the liver. The liver undergoes a lot of work stress, by processing medicines, toxins, and pollution, preservatives, junk food, polluted air, etc. These contribute to thyroid, diabetes, pancreas issues, and difficulty in losing body fat. It is important for the liver to be cleansed, so it can stay healthy and perform its 500 plus functions in the body without a glitch.

Triphala is helpful but it is also important to follow a healthy routine and lifestyle.

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic

Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

There are many people who suffer from gut-related issues and that’s where this one superfood helps, it may or it may not suit a few people but it’s natural and you have to try it to understand how it works on your body. There are unspoken health benefits of the age-old favourite remedy and here, I’m talking about triphala, a herbal remedy that consists of three herbs—haritaki or harda, bibitaki or behda, and amla. Triphala, as the name suggests, is a tridosha and works wonders on all doshas in the body. Ayurveda, therefore, promotes triphala for longevity, rejuvenation, and rebuilding. Triphala is one of the richest sources of antioxidants. Tribulanic acid, which plays an important role in chemoprotection and is also anti-cancerous in nature, is a part of triphala. Quercetin is also found in triphala, which plays a vital role in the health of eyes, high blood pressure, hair, skin, lowering blood sugar in diabetics. Luteolin, which is also found in triphala, is good for eyesight, cataract, glaucoma, etc. The role of triphala is not just restricted to being a laxative but it goes far beyond. A few examples for the same include: It helps in populating the gut microbiome, protecting the liver, anti-cancerous properties, and protects from chemo, and radiation. Sometimes, it might lower blood sugar levels and cause hypoglycemia, that is why you have to take it under guidance. It contains a component that reduces the uptake of blood sugar into the cells, too quickly and this makes it very good for diabetic patients to consume. Diabetic patients can have a pinch of triphala 15-20 minutes post meals with a pinch of Sri Lankan rolled cinnamon with little water and sugar levels will improve. Triphala is beneficial for people with gallstones. Its use helps in improving bile duct health. It helps get rid of any stomach bug and most of the time, can be taken along with allopathic medicines (unless your doctor says to avoid it). Triphala rejuvenates the gut, helps control gut inflammation, works on post-recovery from surgery or colorectal cancer, also in controlling acidity, bloating, constipation, IBS, or any other gut-related issues. It works as pre- and probiotic because it builds good gut microbiome, which is important to build brain health, regulate hormones, weight, and insulin and helps remove bad gut bacteria. It regulates bad bacteria, which can create cravings for sugar, stimulants, carbohydrates, etc. Another important role triphala plays is in protecting the liver. The liver undergoes a lot of work stress, by processing medicines, toxins, and pollution, preservatives, junk food, polluted air, etc. These contribute to thyroid, diabetes, pancreas issues, and difficulty in losing body fat. It is important for the liver to be cleansed, so it can stay healthy and perform its 500 plus functions in the body without a glitch. Triphala is helpful but it is also important to follow a healthy routine and lifestyle. Deepika Rathod Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.