How to beat brain burnout

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Recovering from physical exhaustion is doable, but how does one overcome mental exhaustion, which causes a functional change in your brain in that it leads to the rapid accumulation of toxic byproducts in the prefrontal cortex? Not just does it alter your ability to think clearly, but it reduces your decision-making power. Gurugram-based cognitive behavioural therapist Preeti Sood shares three effective ways of recovering from mental exhaustion.

Image used for representation

Identify your most energetic time during the day. Don’t assume it’s the morning hours because it differs for everybody. For instance, some people feel most upbeat in the afternoon, a time when the vast majority usually experience a slump. Once you’ve identified it, make sure to tend to your most difficult tasks at that time. Further, when you sit down to work, break it into smaller undertakings and get up only when a small part is completed.

Do a quick workout. Whether it is walking up and down a flight of stairs or doing a set of squats, on-the-spot jogging or stretching, any form of physical activity releases endorphins or the feel-good chemicals produced by the brain. These help you cope with pain or stress and improve your sense of well-being.

Don’t just take breaks; take small, but frequent breaks. The standard practice is to take a 20-minute break every 90 minutes of sitting. However, a five-minute break every 20 minutes helps prevent burnout. Try and get some natural light during these short recesses.

Recovering from physical exhaustion is doable, but how does one overcome mental exhaustion, which causes a functional change in your brain in that it leads to the rapid accumulation of toxic byproducts in the prefrontal cortex? Not just does it alter your ability to think clearly, but it reduces your decision-making power. Gurugram-based cognitive behavioural therapist Preeti Sood shares three effective ways of recovering from mental exhaustion. Image used for representationIdentify your most energetic time during the day. Don’t assume it’s the morning hours because it differs for everybody. For instance, some people feel most upbeat in the afternoon, a time when the vast majority usually experience a slump. Once you’ve identified it, make sure to tend to your most difficult tasks at that time. Further, when you sit down to work, break it into smaller undertakings and get up only when a small part is completed. Do a quick workout. Whether it is walking up and down a flight of stairs or doing a set of squats, on-the-spot jogging or stretching, any form of physical activity releases endorphins or the feel-good chemicals produced by the brain. These help you cope with pain or stress and improve your sense of well-being. Don’t just take breaks; take small, but frequent breaks. The standard practice is to take a 20-minute break every 90 minutes of sitting. However, a five-minute break every 20 minutes helps prevent burnout. Try and get some natural light during these short recesses.