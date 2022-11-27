Home Lifestyle Health

The big metabolic boost: Three most effective exercises for beginners

There are tonnes of theories enumerating ways to boost Metabolism.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

exercise, workout

For representational purposes

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Metabolism is a crucial process that ensures the body converts food into energy for daily functioning. While there are tonnes of theories enumerating ways to boost it, Gurugram-based personal trainer Gaurav Bagri shares the three most effective metabolism-boosting exercises for beginners.

Quick HIIT workout: Throw in two sets of 10 rounds each of on-spot jogging, jumping jacks, low and mid-level squats and lunge jumps.

Dumb-bell crushers and split squats: Done consecutively, these two strength training exercises give you a solid upper and lower body workout. In the former, you lay down on the ground and hold two dumbbells over your shoulders. Keeping the upper arms stationary, bend the elbow and let the dumbbells drop down towards your shoulders. Then press them back up.

Three sets of 10 rounds should suffice. For split squats, put one leg forward and one at the back. Lower your hips, until the back knee is above the floor. Stand back up and return to the starting position. Repeat switching legs.

Fire-feet drill: A cardio exercise that pumps oxygen-rich blood to all parts of the body, thus boosting metabolism. Do it with a kettlebell to increase the intensity of the workout. Standing upright with feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees slightly and bring up the kettlebell to your chest. Bend at the knees again into a semi-squat and run on the spot, keeping your core tight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
metabolism Exercises workout
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp