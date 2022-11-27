The big metabolic boost: Three most effective exercises for beginners

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Metabolism is a crucial process that ensures the body converts food into energy for daily functioning. While there are tonnes of theories enumerating ways to boost it, Gurugram-based personal trainer Gaurav Bagri shares the three most effective metabolism-boosting exercises for beginners.

Quick HIIT workout: Throw in two sets of 10 rounds each of on-spot jogging, jumping jacks, low and mid-level squats and lunge jumps.

Dumb-bell crushers and split squats: Done consecutively, these two strength training exercises give you a solid upper and lower body workout. In the former, you lay down on the ground and hold two dumbbells over your shoulders. Keeping the upper arms stationary, bend the elbow and let the dumbbells drop down towards your shoulders. Then press them back up.

Three sets of 10 rounds should suffice. For split squats, put one leg forward and one at the back. Lower your hips, until the back knee is above the floor. Stand back up and return to the starting position. Repeat switching legs.

Fire-feet drill: A cardio exercise that pumps oxygen-rich blood to all parts of the body, thus boosting metabolism. Do it with a kettlebell to increase the intensity of the workout. Standing upright with feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees slightly and bring up the kettlebell to your chest. Bend at the knees again into a semi-squat and run on the spot, keeping your core tight.

Metabolism is a crucial process that ensures the body converts food into energy for daily functioning. While there are tonnes of theories enumerating ways to boost it, Gurugram-based personal trainer Gaurav Bagri shares the three most effective metabolism-boosting exercises for beginners. Quick HIIT workout: Throw in two sets of 10 rounds each of on-spot jogging, jumping jacks, low and mid-level squats and lunge jumps. Dumb-bell crushers and split squats: Done consecutively, these two strength training exercises give you a solid upper and lower body workout. In the former, you lay down on the ground and hold two dumbbells over your shoulders. Keeping the upper arms stationary, bend the elbow and let the dumbbells drop down towards your shoulders. Then press them back up. Three sets of 10 rounds should suffice. For split squats, put one leg forward and one at the back. Lower your hips, until the back knee is above the floor. Stand back up and return to the starting position. Repeat switching legs. Fire-feet drill: A cardio exercise that pumps oxygen-rich blood to all parts of the body, thus boosting metabolism. Do it with a kettlebell to increase the intensity of the workout. Standing upright with feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees slightly and bring up the kettlebell to your chest. Bend at the knees again into a semi-squat and run on the spot, keeping your core tight.