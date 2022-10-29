Home Lifestyle Health

‘Coconut-sized’ tumour removed from thyroid gland

The patient, a resident of Begusarai district of Bihar, was facing difficulties in breathing and swallowing food for the last six months, the hospital said.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 72-year-old farmer from Bihar underwent surgery at a private hospital here for the removal of a “coconut-sized” tumour from his thyroid gland, with doctors saying there were multiple challenges, including saving the patient’s voice.

According to Dr Sangeet Agarwal, consultant, Head and Neck Onco Surgery at the hospital, “During the last so many years of practice, I have operated more than 250 such cases of huge thyroid tumours but this was a unique case in terms of weight and size, wherein the normal butterfly-shaped thyroid gland, which normally weighs 10-15 gm and is of 3-4 cm size, became larger than a coconut with a size of 18-20 cm.”

He said the biggest challenge was to save the voice of the patient while removing the tumour. The bilateral vocal cord nerves were saved successfully, he added. The windpipe was compressed due to which a special technique for anaesthesia had to be applied, the doctor said.

‘Biggest challenge was to save voice’
